Birkie2020

Skiers celebrate Saturday after completing the 46th Slumberland American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race in Hayward. North America’s largest ski marathon attracted competitors from 27 countries and 47 states. Winners in the men’s and women’s 50-kilometer skate/freestyle race were Niklas Dyrhaug of Trondheim, Norway, and Jessica Yeaton of Albuquerque, N.M.

