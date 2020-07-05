070620_dr_Fireworks_1a
Buy Now

A full moon shares the sky with Eau Claire’s fireworks display as viewed from the Lismore Hotel parking ramp Sunday in downtown Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff Photo by Dan Reiland

A full moon shares the sky with Eau Claire’s fireworks display as viewed from the Lismore Hotel parking ramp Sunday in downtown Eau Claire. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.