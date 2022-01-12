EAU CLAIRE — Declaring a national blood crisis this week for the first time, the American Red Cross says it is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Some U.S. hospitals that get their blood supply from the Red Cross say health care workers are having to triage patients for blood transfusions, said Laura McGuire, regional communications manager for the Red Cross’ Wisconsin division.
“Our hospital partners and our doctors are having to determine who gets blood and who doesn’t get blood,” McGuire said Wednesday.
At some points in time, 25% of hospitals’ blood needs aren’t being met, she said: “Blood comes in and out every single day, and right now it’s going out the doors faster than it’s coming in.”
The Red Cross aims to have a five-day supply of all blood products. Right now it has only a half-day’s supply of some blood products, McGuire said.
The Red Cross is urging all donors to give blood, especially platelets and Type O blood. (O negative blood is the type most commonly used in emergencies; it can be used in transfusions for people with any blood type. O positive is the most frequently-occurring blood type.)
At least one local health care organization may be impacted.
Mayo Clinic Health System’s primary blood supplier is the Red Cross. Mayo “has been notified by the American Red Cross … that there is a critical shortage of blood supplies. We are currently managing our available inventory as needs arise,” said Randy Harelstad, regional director of the Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic in northwest Wisconsin.
Mayo also shares available blood inventory with local hospitals that use alternate blood suppliers, Harelstad said in a statement.
Other Eau Claire-area hospitals are avoiding the worst of the blood shortage.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire has been able to maintain adequate blood supply; it works with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin for its supply, a hospital spokesperson said.
HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls, respectively, get their blood, platelets and plasma from the Community Blood Center. Those two hospitals aren’t experiencing a blood shortage right now, an HSHS spokesperson said in a statement.
The hospital system added: “If you’ve never donated before, haven’t donated in awhile, or are a routine donor, please consider making an appointment to donate at a location near you.”
Pandemic complicates blood efforts
Two years ago the pandemic began snarling efforts to collect blood. In 2022, several other factors are contributing to the new crisis-level shortage.
The Red Cross has seen about a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood, it said in an announcement Tuesday.
The pandemic and extreme winter weather have forced schools and churches to cancel blood drives, McGuire said. Blood banks often see a decline in the winter months as well. There’s been a 62% drop in the number of blood drives held at schools and colleges, which may be depriving a key donor demographic. Typically about 25% of the Red Cross’ blood supply comes from younger donors in the Generation Z age range, McGuire said. Right now, only about 10% of the Red Cross’ supply is coming from that age range.
The need for blood has been compounding since 2021. Many hospitals saw an uptick last year in elective surgeries – procedures that had been postponed in 2020 because of the winter COVID-19 surge, McGuire said.
She added: “What’s really concerning is that in fall (2021), when we went out with public messaging about the need for blood, usually within a couple weeks we see a great response from our donors. This year that really didn’t happen. In the fall I believe we were down 10,000 units, and we were never able to recollect those 10,000 units. That makes it a really dire situation as we’re entering January.”
There is no waiting period to donate blood after receiving the flu or COVID-19 vaccines, McGuire said. But people who have any symptoms of COVID-19 or who aren’t feeling well should wait until they feel healthy to donate.
People can make an appointment to give blood or platelets at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. To find local blood drives, enter a zip code at the website above. The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, can be reached at 1-800-733-2767 and is open all days of the week except Thursdays.