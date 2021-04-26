When Bloomer's move to the Western Cloverbelt and Altoona's to the Middle Border were finalized, Elissa Upward was quick to put on her sales hat.
The Altoona athletic director had just added new banners in the Roundhouse in the fall representing all the members of the Western Cloverbelt, but now those would need to be replaced a year later with those of the Rails' new conference foes. There thankfully was an obvious solution, one that required reaching out to Bloomer and Blackhawks AD Chad Steinmetz.
"When it finally went through, the first text I sent was to him with a picture with our banners in our gym that I just purchased last June asking if he'd like to buy them," Upward said.
Steinmetz did, a symbol of the two districts' coordination over the past year and of Bloomer taking Altoona's place as the largest school in the Western Cloverbelt. Bloomer will fill the vacancy in the league created by Altoona's departure next fall after both fast-tracked realignment plans were approved by the WIAA's Board of Control in March.
From Bloomer's perspective, this was a move Steinmetz said has been discussed since even before he took the AD position four years ago. Travel is an obvious motivator in the decision. The geographic footprint has put a strain on the Blackhawks, the southernmost district in the league. Northwestern is nearly two hours away, Hayward and St. Croix Falls are about an hour and 15 minutes away, and Ladysmith and Spooner are about an hour trip.
Next year would bring an even longer journey, a two-and-a-half-hour trek created by Ashland joining the Heart O' North.
"What we looked at was the amount of instructional time our kids were missing because of the early departures for those contests at those locations," Steinmetz said. "Our longest trip in the Cloverbelt's Western Conference is Osseo-Fairchild, 45 minutes. Travel, and more so lots of instructional time, was huge for us in this decision."
Steinmetz said Bloomer was originally eyeing a departure for the Western Cloverbelt for the 2022-23 school year, but was able to move the timeline a year up thanks to Altoona's plans. The Blackhawks could basically slide right into Altoona's spot, even taking on their previously scheduled conference schedule, and the HON would remain at 10 teams, helping its scheduling.
"We started having more serious conversations with them, they kind of said next year might even be better now that Altoona is looking to leave," Steinmetz said. "We had conversations with our conference about, 'How would you feel about us moving a year prior to what we had initially thought?" And they were all very supportive of it as well. They thought it made sense."
Bloomer won't be leaving its Heart O' North peers entirely behind, though. There are plans to continue rivalries in nonconference play, filling in spots previously held by Cloverbelt foes.
"I was looking at this as we were working through this application process. I believe in every sport we currently played the Cloverbelt schools in nonconference," Steinmetz said. "That will now be our conference and we will continue to schedule the Heart O' North schools similar to what we did with the Cloverbelt in nonconference play."
The Bloomer boys basketball team in particular has battled Western Cloverbelt foes often and has done well in recent years. The Blackhawks’ nonconference slate was wiped out this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the boys hoops team played eight games against Western Cloverbelt teams in the two previous seasons. The group went 6-2 in those contests, including wins against Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Thorp, Altoona and McDonell.
"Anytime something's new, it's exciting," boys basketball coach Greg Van Grunsven said. "There's a lot of excitement right now in the school with changing leagues, changing schools. The Heart O' North has been outstanding, and we look forward to competing against our local schools in a nonconference manner in the years to come and continuing some of those traditional games, but it is always exciting when something is new."
Van Grunsven has a history in the Clovebelt, having previously coached at Regis, but plenty has changed in the time since. He said he'll be relying on one of the team's assistants, Larry Ausman, who spent 20 years as an assistant with the Ramblers, for some background.
"Right now there's just so much film," Van Grunsven said. "You can study trends, study systems of our opponents right from your living room and break down film for your players. ... So I would like to think that that learning curve will be shorter rather than longer."
The Blackhawks made it to the state tournament in volleyball in 2019 and now join a league that got three teams to state last fall.
Bloomer remains in the Heart O' North for football, with a separate process required to move gridiron conferences. Steinmetz said the school has no plans on leaving in football currently. The Heart O' North football conference consists of Bloomer, Barron, Cameron, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cumberland, Northwestern, St. Croix Falls and Spooner.
"We think we're a good fit there right now," Steinmetz said. "We're going to stay there."
At 399, Bloomer currently has an enrollment 182 students larger than the second largest Western Cloverbelt school, Stanley-Boyd. The difference between the schools is smaller than the previous difference between the Orioles and Altoona, which boasts a 461-student enrollment.