CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who pointed a firearm at another person during a fight has been ordered to serve a 30-day jail sentence.

Austin B. Gonzales, 23, 1901 Zera St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to battery and possession of marijuana. Other charges including intentionally pointing a firearm at another person, possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping were read-in and dismissed.