BLOOMER — From the time she was a young girl, Muriel Fox has always loved butterflies.
Her favorites are the iconic orange and black monarch butterflies, which she has been raising for more than 30 years.
The Bloomer resident figures she has gotten so much joy from the increasingly threatened species that she’s happy to return the favor by giving the butterflies a boost.
Widely known as the “butterfly lady,” Fox has taken to spreading her wings in recent years by sharing her knowledge of and passion for raising monarchs.
At an average of 35 or so a year, Fox estimates she has released more than 1,000 monarchs into the wild, with the number climbing exponentially when considering the legions of friends and family members she has recruited to join the cause.
“It’s like a passion with me,” said Fox, wearing a butterfly pin on her denim shirt. “It gets to be that time of year and I just can’t wait to start raising them.”
Still, she acknowledged the hobby is getting more difficult to pursue at age 89 and she might have to give it up one of these years. Her friends say they’ll believe it when they see it.
Indeed, Fox chuckled at the memory of a recent “egging” trip when four women spotted her in a ditch and stopped their car to see if she was all right. The women were astounded when Fox explained she was simply collecting monarch eggs that she hoped to raise into butterflies. Monarchs lay their eggs on the leaves of milkweed plants.
“You never know where you’ll find her,” joked Jim Falls niece Kathy Zimmerman, one of Fox’s many monarch-raising protégés.
Fox’s devotion to butterflies is apparent not only in her favorite hobby, but also in her decor — her apartment is filled with artistic renditions of the winged creatures in all sizes and colors — and her enthusiasm as she discusses monarchs.
“They’re so beautiful,” she said of the butterflies with a 3- to 4-inch wingspan. “They’re like a flying flower.”
Scientists report that monarch numbers in North America have declined significantly over the past two decades. After an extensive status assessment, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in December determined that listing the monarch under the Endangered Species Act was warranted but precluded at the time by higher priority listing actions.
The agency indicated that climate change and habitat loss and fragmentation were among the key factors threatening monarchs, which are renowned for migrating to warmer wintering grounds in the mountain forests of central Mexico.
Megan Giefer, a naturalist at Beaver Creek Reserve near Fall Creek, said residents can make a positive impact on the monarch population by planting more milkweed and native pollinator plants. Some also can help by raising the butterflies if they follow the right techniques.
“It makes me so happy to see people out there trying to save something,” Giefer said.
Beaver Creek, where Fox once helped raise monarch caterpillars in the lab, still raises about 300 of the black, yellow and white caterpillars per summer.
While some people oppose raising monarchs out of the belief that butterflies raised in captivity won’t survive, a recent study by Ontario’s University of Guelph showed that monarchs raised indoors still know how to fly south if given enough time to orient themselves. The study was published in the journal Conservation Physiology.
Fox insisted she has no intention of getting in the way of a natural process, but just wants to offer a helping hand to creatures that otherwise have almost no chance of survival. She only gathers monarch eggs from milkweed plants in ditches destined for mowing or fields about to be sprayed with insecticide.
“We never go and get them when there is a chance they can survive on their own,” she said.
The process of raising monarchs starts with collecting the eggs from milkweed plants, the species’ sole source of food, and then keeping them in small containers until they hatch into tiny caterpillars. Fox then feeds the voracious caterpillars fresh milkweed leaves twice a day.
Eventually, the caterpillars, which she affectionately calls “cats,” spin a web that they attach to screening material she puts over a hole she cuts in the lid of an ice cream bucket and form a chrysalis that dangles from the webbing.
“I always worry they’re going to fall off because they spin so hard,” said Fox, who still keeps a yellowed copy of “The Butterfly Guide” given to her by an uncle when was a high school student.
Finally, a wet monarch butterfly emerges from the chrysalis, dries its wings for a few hours and flies away.
It’s a process Fox has down to a science, although she laughed about the memory of one mishap when a caterpillar somehow got loose in her home and she was unable to find it.
Several days later she was surprised by a monarch that flew out from under her dining table, where she later found the remnants of a previously undetected chrysalis.
Mail carrier Lori Hagen was introduced to monarch raising one day when she was delivering mail to Fox, who invited Hagen to see “the circle of life.” The women became friends and eventually started searching for milkweed together. Now Hagen is hooked, as she reported Thursday having 16 chrysalises and 15 caterpillars at her house in Chippewa County.
“She’s inspired a lot of people, including me,” Hagen said. “If we can help even 10 monarchs and have that many more heading to Mexico in the fall, that’s 10 more that might make it.”
Zimmerman and Fox agreed that doing what they can to help a declining species is both satisfying and fun.
“When you watch them fly away, it gives you such a great feeling — like you’re making a difference,” said Zimmerman, a retired teacher who used to show elementary school students how to raise monarchs and then got back into the hobby after encouragement from Fox.
“I’d hate to see monarchs diminish so much that we don’t have them anymore,” Fox added.
Fox, who started raising butterflies when she lived in Chippewa Falls, recalled that the day she moved into her apartment in Bloomer a monarch swooped low and flew right over her head.
Naturally, she took it as a reminder that her work was not done.