The first house my wife and I owned was a nine hundred and twenty-five square foot, one-bedroom Sears Craftsman kit home on the 2500 block of East Mifflin in Madison, Wisconsin. Our backyard abutted a dirty parking lot and an adult-bookstore. On more than one occasion I accidentally interrupted prostitutes in our backyard and on Sunday mornings, the same heroin addict would knock on our front door, dolefully asking for money, but what I remember now, is that it seemed as if he were actually looking for his mother. He was that lost in life.

All of these unwanted interlopers passing through the neighborhood had the effect of galvanizing the residents around us. We were tight-knit as family. There were two lesbian couples, an art teacher, a husband and wife who operated a hot-dog stand, a few young people like us, and two couples then in their sixties. But my favorite neighbor was Randy.