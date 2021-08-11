TOWN OF UNION — The Blue Ox Music Festival plans to require attendees to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof that they're fully vaccinated before they can enter the grounds.
The bluegrass-Americana festival will run Thursday, Aug. 19 through Saturday, Aug. 21 at The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., outside of Eau Claire.
This year's artists include Infamous Stringdusters, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Sam Bush Band, Pert Near Sandstone and Them Coulee Boys.
According to an announcement on the festival website:
• Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must indicate that it has been at least 14 days since the person received the final dose in their vaccine series.
• Attendees who choose to show a negative COVID-19 test result instead must get tested up to 72 hours before arriving at the festival. A copy of results in paper or digital form will suffice as proof.
Anyone who receives a positive test result in the pre-festival testing window may request that their tickets are rolled over to the 2022 Blue Ox Festival. The rollover will be processed after this year's festival and after confirming those tickets were not redeemed at the gate.
A photocopy or the original vaccine card, or photo on a phone is necessary and will be checked upon arrival.
Festival organizers say in the announcement that they are staying informed of updates from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the music industry itself.
Per the CDC's recommendation, fully vaccinated people can attend outdoor events such as Blue Ox without needing to wear a mask. Unvaccinated individuals should wear masks at indoor and outdoor gatherings.
Festival organizers also encouraged attendees to consider wearing masks in indoor spaces as well as the bar areas, portable toilets, food and beverage lines and other crowded areas.
Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be set up around the concert area and campground, the announcement says. The portable toilets will be cleaned multiple times daily.
In addition, attendees are asked to be considerate of those around them.
Other events also requiring proof of negative test results or full vaccination status include Milwaukee's Summerfest, slated for Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18.
Some performers have also taken the same step, including Jason Isbell, the Blue Ox Festival's Aug. 20 headliner, and the indie rock band Japanese Breakfast.
For more information about Blue Ox Music Festival, visit blueoxmusicfestival.com.