Blue Ox Announces Line-up

Fans attend the Blue Ox Music Festival during 2022 in rural Eau Claire. The lineup for next year's festival, which is slated for June 22 to 24, has just been released. Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Blue Ox Music Festival.

 Staff file photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — Blue Ox Music Festival is coming back for its ninth year with a lineup stacked with bluegrass, Americana, roots and folk artists.

The festival will take place June 22 to 24 at The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., which is just outside of Eau Claire in the town of Union.