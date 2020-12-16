EAU CLAIRE — A popular Chippewa Valley music festival is returning in 2021 with a star-studded lineup of artists.
The Blue Ox Music Festival, a bluegrass, Americana and roots festival in Eau Claire, announced its 2021 lineup Wednesday morning. The festival, which returns on Aug. 19-21, will include Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Charlie Parr, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and dozens more including local acts Them Coulee Boys and Pit Wagon.
Next year’s festival will be a limited capacity event and, due to rollovers from last year’s postponed festivalm tickets are currently 50% sold out.
The return of the full Blue Ox Music Festival in 2021, after a virtual experience being offered in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be one of celebration after a year of uncertainty and waiting, said Jim Bischel, president of Blue Ox Music Festival.
“We’re really excited,” Bischel said. “Adding a larger artist like Jason Isbell is just another piece of what makes our festival unique. We’ve brought an interesting mix of music to the Chippewa Valley since Blue Ox has been around. Missing a year was a really big deal and it does feel like a long time since we put on a full-fledged festival. Getting to release the lineup this week has been the most fun we’ve had in quite a while.”
Blue Ox Music Festival staff hang their hat on the event being family friendly. The seven-year-old annual event features diverse cultural events taking place throughout the festival grounds, including music workshops, morning yoga, eclectic craft vendors, dance performances, a kids activity stage as well as a disc golf course. Children 13 and under are free with a paid adult.
New to the Blue Ox Music Festival this year will be The Backwoods Stage, which will feature regional and emerging artists from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug., 21. Performances for the 2021 Blue Ox Music Festival Backwoods Stage include Miles Over Mountains, Good Morning Bedlam, The Thirsty River, Dig Deep, Never Come Down, Pit Wagon, Katey Bellville, Gabe Barnett and Dough Gotto and The Getaways.
With the new additions to the festival and being forced to take a year off, Bischel said next summer is going to be one for the books and a great time for residents to dip their toes into the bluegrass/Americana music waters.
“We are a much smaller and more intimate festival than the others in the area,” Bischel said. “The mix of young and old fans is unlike any other festival around. This is the most excited we’ve been in a long time for a festival, so if you haven’t checked out our festival yet, 2021 is a great time for you to buy tickets and come out.”
Tickets and more information are available at blueoxmusicfestival.com.