PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Kylie Judd wasn’t sure she would make it to the end, but she was determined to try.
Twenty miles into the 35-mile pilgrimage to the Holy Mountain at Príbram outside Prague, Czech Republic, she said flashes of pain were shooting up her legs. Thirty miles in, she thought she was hallucinating.
“I have done a lot of hiking in my life, but the longest I had gone was a 25-mile day hike with my dad,” Judd told the Leader-Telegram in an email. “I was 20 (miles) in, but still had 15 to go. My thinking had been overwhelmingly positive before the 20-mile mark, but after that I had many intrusive thoughts of failure. I had no options though, as there was nowhere to drop out and, if I did, I would be alone in the woods in a foreign country in the dark, with no semblance of where I was and a dying phone.”
The 21-year-old UW-Eau Claire communication sciences and disorders student from Alaska is currently studying abroad in Prague as a part of the Universities Studies Abroad Consortium Czech Republic program.
While there, she was presented with an opportunity she couldn’t refuse.
The journey
The nighttime hike to the Holy Mountain at Prtíbram is a pilgrimage that honors people who, during the communist regime, made the trek in secret to attend a morning service at the holy site.
Though Judd said the hike, for her, carried a different meaning, she wanted to embrace the opportunity to try something new when it was presented to her.
She was initially encouraged to participate by a trip leader during an outing to the Terezin concentration camp and Lidice memorial.
“He kept encouraging me to do it, so I spur of the moment agreed to it during lunch (the hike started in six hours). He kept saying, ‘Aren’t you the sporty one, come on, it will be an incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience.’ It was.” Judd said. “One of my goals while studying abroad was to say yes to things that scare me. I haven’t often in my life said yes to doing things I don’t know if I’ll finish or be successful at. This was one of those adventures.”
And just like that, she was on the trail only hours later. A group of around 20 people, mostly unknown to Judd, began their journey at 7 p.m.
Along the way, the group stopped at a wooden altar to light candles and pray in Czech. About 4 kilometers into the trek, the group stopped for dinner.
“The people around me tried their best to speak English for me or translate so that I was included,” Judd said. “People started leaving as they finished eating and I left with four people that were sitting around me. I ended up hiking 32 miles with this group.”
From there, the dirt path wound through forested hills, changing in width from narrow to wide. At about 2 a.m., Judd and her companions came across a small bar in the woods, where they joined the owner and his friends for a drink, though Judd said they spoke only Czech.
“It was our last shelter for the night. At around 3 a.m. it started raining and didn’t completely cease until around 9:30 a.m.,” Judd said. “I was in for a wet night.”
“Nobody had uttered a word about being tired or hurting, so there was no way I was going to say so,” she added. “I remember thinking that the people I was walking with had to be Olympic athletes or something, because I was struggling. Every time I started lagging, the guy in our group would hand me a Lindt chocolate.”
What got her through the experience, Judd explained, was the presence of her companions.
“I spent hours talking to each person in my group,” Judd wrote. “The girl who spoke the best English was in medical school at Charles University, and she did a lot of the translating! We talked about what life was like in the U.S. and Alaska, and she would talk about how she grew up. We compared our cultures, politics, education systems, life experiences, etc.”
The sun rose once again on the exhausted travelers at about 7:30 a.m. Judd said this gave the group the much-needed boost of energy necessary for the final stretch of the hike.
She said they “stumbled to the finish” at 10:30 a.m.
“It was an incredible experience walking 35 miles with strangers. I had to push my body farther than I had before,” Judd said. “While I had very different reasons for participating than those that did it during the Soviet control of Prague, it was powerful to understand the lengths they were willing to go to practice their faith amidst the fear of prosecution.”
In a university news release, Dan Schwamberger, UW-Eau Claire’s head coach for cross-country and assistant coach for track and field, said he isn’t surprised the student athlete completed such a daunting task.
“It doesn’t surprise me because of Kylie’s background running on mountainous trails in Alaska and her desire to always challenge herself,” Schwamberger says. “She’s never going to opt for the easy way out.”
The destination
Judd said she decided to study abroad to explore new parts of the world and experience a culture different from her own.
“I wanted to challenge myself to learn a little bit of a new language and understand what it is like during communication exchanges with a language barrier,” she said. “These experiences will hopefully help me to better relate to English Language Learners and bilingual students in my future career as a speech pathologist.”
She chose Prague because if it’s readily available, centralized access to top travel destinations across Europe. Judd said the country’s fascinating history also played a role, as the city had escaped bombing during World War II and maintains much of its original architecture. The city was a favorite of her late grandmother, as well.
Judd’s time in Prague spans from Sept. 3 through Dec. 17. Upon arriving, she said it was her goal to put herself in situations where she is forced to learn in order to adapt to her surroundings.
Aside from the overnight pilgrimage, Judd also participated in Velká Kunratická, a race that thousands of people in the community take part in. Afterward, she and her roommate were invited by their resident director to join his neighbors and family in a celebratory meal for St. Martin’s Day.
“As a student, it is my purpose in Prague to learn about the Czech way of life and understand the Czech people’s values and beliefs,” Judd said. “The more we understand other cultures and worldviews, the more perspective we gain in evaluating global issues and news. We can evaluate our own country’s foreign policy and place in the world by seeing its effect and influence on countries like the Czech Republic which recently transitioned out of communism with the fall of the Soviet Union.
“As I am a visitor being welcomed into the country, it is my responsibility to act with respect and portray the United States in a positive light, as I am serving as a public diplomat,” she continued. “I do not want to be a burden on the Czech people by being here, and want to have positive cultural exchanges with them in order to promote mutual learning. Studying abroad isn’t about seeing every tourist attraction in the immediate vicinity, it is about seeing the country as a whole.”
Ultimately, Judd said her experiences in Prague thus far have helped her gain new perspectives on life in America. She said she’s more appreciative now of the rights she was inherently afforded growing up, and she’s grateful for the clarity she gained in considering the United States’ current divisive political climate.
Judd added that studying abroad increases one’s ability to act independently and be self-sufficient as they enter adulthood.
“I am much more prepared to calmly tackle difficult situations now than I was before coming to the Czech Republic,” Judd wrote. “It also promotes understanding and tolerance, which this world seems to be in a constant low supply of these days. More students studying abroad will go far in making this world a better place as they form connections with people from varying lifestyles and worldviews. Our lives are short and we must embrace every opportunity for adventure while we can!”