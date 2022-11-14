Judd3.jpeg

UW-Eau Claire senior Kylie Judd, right, joined community members on a 35-mile nighttime hike during her semester studying abroad in Prague. The trek began near Prague and ended at a holy site that’s important to the region’s history. During the Communist regime, people would make the long journey at night, arriving in time for a morning service.

 UW-Eau Claire contributed photo

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Kylie Judd wasn’t sure she would make it to the end, but she was determined to try.

Twenty miles into the 35-mile pilgrimage to the Holy Mountain at Príbram outside Prague, Czech Republic, she said flashes of pain were shooting up her legs. Thirty miles in, she thought she was hallucinating.

