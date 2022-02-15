EAU CLAIRE — The real estate arm of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation is seeking the dismissal of a lawsuit brought against it by Eau Claire developers.
Southside Holdings and Big River Education Center, two companies owned by Robb Majeski and Peter Hoeft, filed a civil suit in mid-January against Blugold Real Estate Foundation over rights to develop a piece of the Sonnentag Complex site.
Late last month, Blugold filed motions to get the lawsuit tossed out, arguing that the foundation has complied with its agreement with the developers and did not make fraudulent claims.
The lawsuit is centered on an exclusivity agreement the developers signed in December 2017 with Blugold for the right of first refusal to buy, lease or develop a 3.9-acre piece of the Sonnentag site along Menomonie Street. At that time, there were plans to put a mixed-use building on that site, but future and current versions of the Sonnentag project show the land to be a parking lot for the event center.
The developers, who stated they’d invested their own money toward that mixed-use building, are accusing Blugold of misrepresenting its intentions to develop that land.
Steven Anderson, an attorney from Ruder Ware representing Blugold, notes the agreement provided the foundation flexibility with what it would put on the 3.9-acre lot that previously was home to a local school bus company.
“Put simply, the Exclusivity Agreement is rife with language putting Southside on explicit notice that Blugold is not obligated to follow through with any development of the Student Transit Site and that all development, both whether it occurs and the type of development, is entirely at Blugold’s option,” Anderson wrote when seeking dismissal of the civil suit.
As for the developers’ allegations of misrepresentation — aka fraud — Anderson wrote those were broad and vague, lacking any details on who, when, where and what was involved. Blugold denies that foundation members made untrue statements to the developers.
Furthermore, the foundation never requested or required the developers to spend their own money toward creating a Big River Education Center, the defendant’s court filing added.
The case’s next court date is a scheduling conference set for Friday afternoon with Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds.
Kimera Way, executive director of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation and Blugold Real Estate, said last month that the lawsuit will not impact construction of the Sonnentag project.
A groundbreaking is scheduled this spring and construction is planned to take about two years, which will allow the May 2024 commencement ceremony to take place there.
The complex will consist of a 5,000-seat events center, gymnasium, field house, university fitness center, athletic offices and a Mayo Clinic Health System facility specializing in sports medicine and imaging.