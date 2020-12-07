EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board is considering increasing the school district’s budget for 2021 and 2022 construction projects by $200,000.
The $200,000 increase would allow the school district to reroof parts of Locust Lane Elementary School, in addition to its slate of scheduled construction projects for the next school year.
The district’s yearly capital improvement budget has sat at $1.6 million since 2008, said Darryl Petersen, director of buildings and grounds.
But adjusting for inflation — and considering a nationwide uptick in construction costs — Petersen recommended the school board bump up the capital budget to $1.8 million, he said at a Monday school board meeting.
“By adjusting $1.6 million to meet today’s actual costs, we were in an area of about $1.8 million at this point in time,” Petersen said. “With an $1.8 million budget, we’re able to add one roofing project.”
Locust Lane’s roof was installed in 1997, Petersen said: “It’s well in need of being repaired.”
If the board sticks with the district’s $1.6 million capital budget for the 2021-22 school year, the district is scheduled to repave Longfellow Elementary School’s playground and parking lot; complete a cooking laboratory and a baking laboratory at Memorial and North high schools, respectively; repave and expand part of North’s parking lot; and replace Sam Davey Elementary School’s main water service.
Several projects were left out of the 2021-2022 construction schedule, Petersen noted. Those projects included HVAC system replacements at the district’s administration building and at Locust Lane Elementary, and roofing projects at Sam Davey Elementary and Memorial, among others.
Several school board members on Monday voiced tentative support for the $200,000 construction budget increase. Board treasurer Aaron Harder called the expansion “overdue,” and board member Phil Lyons said the district “runs the risk of falling even further behind on capital improvement.” Board president Tim Nordin agreed: “This seems like an investment we need to be moving forward on.”
The Eau Claire school board is slated to vote on the construction budget at a future meeting.
Extended sick leave proposal
The Eau Claire school board this month may extend emergency paid sick leave program for school district employees through June 2021.
The district is proposing its own, identical version of a federal emergency paid sick leave plan, which currently covers district employees through Dec. 31.
Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law in March, school district employees can get 10 days of full pay if they’re quarantined due to COVID-19 diagnosis, exposure or if they’re caring for someone who’s quarantined. The FFCRA also gives employees an alternative: Ten days of two-thirds pay if they need to care for their children if schools or daycares close due to COVID-19.
If the Eau Claire school board votes to mirror the FFCRA program with an identical, district-level policy, the program would cover all school district employees, regardless of their employment level or hire date, through June 30, 2021.
“The administration believes it’s critical that the district continues to have an additional benefit for our staff if they’re quarantined due to COVID-19,” said Kay Marks, executive director of human resources. “This has been a phenomenal benefit for our staff.”
If the board approves the proposal, the new, extended sick leave would be added on top of district employees’ existing sick leave, Marks said Monday.
School district employees have used 609 days of emergency paid sick leave through the FFCRA this year.
That’s much less than what Marks was expecting, she said.
“That 609 days would be astronomically higher” if the school district hadn’t been able to let their staff work from home while quarantining, Marks said.
District officials aren’t recommending continuing the second part of the FFCRA program, which expanded family and medical leave. That program gave employees up to 10 weeks of two-thirds pay if they needed to care for their children if schools or daycares closed due to COVID-19. (Instead, if an employee was caring for their child while their school or daycare was closed, the school district would offer that person virtual work, if it was available. Employees could also use personal leave or request a leave of absence, Marks said.)
If the federal government passes new legislation replacing the FFCRA, it would like replace any extended sick leave program the school board passes passes, Marks said.
Marks said she doesn’t have an estimate of what the measure will cost the school district.
“Not knowing which employees would need to take advantage of the 10 days and how long they would need (leave) … it’s really hard to predict that,” she said.
Some members of the school board on Monday said they were interested in expanding the federal program further — giving school district employees the option of taking both the 10 days of full pay if they’re quarantined, and the 10 days of two-thirds pay if they need to care for their child due to a closed school or daycare.
“I don’t want our teachers and staff to feel like, once the federal relief runs out, that their children would potentially be without support if schools were closed,” said board member Erica Zerr.
“This is a very small but meaningful thing we can do to ensure we support our teachers in these very difficult times,” said board member Joshua Clements.
Mark Goings, president of the Eau Claire Association of Educators, also added his support to the idea of giving employees access to both 10-day leave options, instead of having them pick one or the other.
“When we are teaching through such unusual times, knowing the district is there and supporting us in such a fashion would be extremely helpful,” Goings told the school board Monday.
The school board may vote on creating a district-level version of the FFCRA sick leave proposal at its Dec. 21 meeting.
In other school district news:
- The school district announced last week that it would return to partially in-person classes starting Thursday. It moved to an all-online model between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9, after officials said too many staff members were undergoing quarantine for COVID-19. “At this time, ECASD’s staff COVID-19 survey data indicates the district will have sufficient staffing to return to a blended instructional model for all grade levels,” the district said in a press release.
- The board voted to approve changes to the student dress code policy. The changes add new rules involving documenting dress code violations: Principals will report dress code violations each year, including the demographics of the students involved and the nature of the violation, according to the policy. The changes to the dress code policy say: “... The disaggregated data will be used to ensure this policy’s antiracist and anti-biased practice.”