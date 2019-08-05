Current and retired Eau Claire school district employees may see changes to some of their health insurance-related benefits starting in 2020 and 2021.
The school board voted Monday to cut and change some health benefits and other post-employment benefits (OPEBs), aimed at reducing a projected $3.1 million deficit in this year’s budget.
The board approved five of nine recommendations Monday that came from a committee of district employees:
- To shift the deposit date of employee health reimbursement accounts, or HRAs, for estimated savings of $36,000 per year. The measure will begin in September 2020.
- To institute an “earn your HRA” policy for all employees, not just district married couples, that would require employees to complete wellness requirements for the district to pay an HRA contribution. The measure will realistically save about $50,000 per year, said district executive director of business Abby Johnson. The policy will begin in the 2021 fiscal year.
- To eliminate an automatic HRA contribution for retirees the year after retirement. The plan is projected to save about $150,000 per year and begin in July 2021.
- To lock in retirees’ insurance rate at the year they retire, instead of at the year after. The plan would begin in 2021, and would likely save the district just under $30,000 per year, Johnson said.
- To modify retirees’ health insurance plans based on their actual needs. Currently, if a retiree has a 24-year-old dependent covered under a family plan, the employee would keep that family plan even after the dependent is no longer covered at age 26. Under the new plan, the retiree would then move to an employee-plus plan, which would cover the employee and their spouse, said OPEB committee member Dan Wilson. Retirees’ OPEB payments would be based on that new plan. The district can’t yet accurately project how much money the measure will save because it doesn’t have some information on retirees, Johnson said. This measure is the most significant change to OPEB benefits the committee discussed, Wilson said. The committee recommended beginning the new policy in July 2021.
The board voted to postpone a vote on several other recommendations aimed at reducing costs, including locking retirees’ insurance rate increases at 5 or 3 percent per year.
The district is due for an actuarial study in 2020 — the district will be able to pinpoint how much money locking insurance rates would save once it knows more about its current and retired employees, Johnson said.
Mark Goings, Eau Claire Association of Educators president and Robbins Elementary School teacher, praised the board for including employees on the OPEB committee.
“The feeling of tonight’s presentation and vote is so much different than the feeling when we were looking at the scenarios last December. This was your staff having a chance to look at the issues that face the board, and trying to come up with solutions,” Goings said. “And that is a silent decision-making tool I hope the board continues to use.”
Technology and teacher mentoring
A district-wide teacher mentoring program will enter its third year this fall.
In the program’s first year in 2017-18, 144 teachers participated, and the program cost $120,721. In 2019, 212 are projected to participate, with a proposed cost of $210,000, according to the district.
New teachers who participated in an induction program had higher student achievement than teachers who didn’t have the opportunity, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
The district plans to track retention rates for new teachers that participate in the program, Schmitt said.
The district also plans to ask the board at an August meeting to approve purchasing replacement iPads for fifth graders district-wide and for sixth graders at South and Northstar middle schools, and replacing one-fourth of Chromebook laptops at both high schools, Schmitt said.
“Ideally, if things were in the best condition we could have, we’d be doing a four-year refresh cycle,” said James Martin, director of technology. “We’ve pushed it into a five-year refresh cycle.”
The updates would cost $645,000, according to the district. The project is slotted into the upcoming budget, which the board will likely vote on in October, but the district is asking for early approval so it can purchase the new technology for students to use in the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, Schmitt said.
Board member Aaron Harder was absent Monday.