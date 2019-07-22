Beginning in fall 2020, some students at seven Eau Claire district elementary schools will be moved to different schools under boundary changes approved by the school board Monday.
The board voted 6-0 to approve the proposal to change boundaries impacting seven north side elementary schools. Board member Joe Luginbill was absent from the meeting.
About 178 students attending Roosevelt, Sherman, Lakeshore, Longfellow, Sam Davey, Locust Lane and Northwoods schools may be affected, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration.
The plan keeps Roosevelt open as a two-section school and will cost between $31.5 million and $35.5 million, according to the district.
The board’s decision, aimed at leveling schools’ enrollment between 75 and 85 percent capacity, comes after over a year of discussing the issue and holding several public listening sessions.
The plan will mirror the plan from previous high school boundary changes, said Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee chairman Phil Lyons:
Fifth-graders from the 2020-21 school year will be able to choose to stay at their current school until they transition to middle school.
Students in the impacted boundary areas with siblings in fifth grade can choose to stay at their current school for one year, until the fifth-grader moves to middle school.
As for the impact on middle schools, middle school students from the 2020-21 year can choose to stay at their current school until they transition to high school. Students in the changed boundary area can choose to attend the previous middle school if they’re enrolled at the same time as a sibling, according to board documents.
The district will transport students affected by the boundary change for the time students can choose to stay at their current school.
Giving families the option to grandfather students into their current school to stay with siblings was a priority, Lyons said: “Our commitment was that under no circumstances would the committee or the district separate families.”
Board member Lori Bica asked for a compromise for students younger than fifth grade to be grandfathered into their current elementary school.
“One of most important questions from parents to us is about students being able to remain in their current schools,” Bica said.
The committee recommended only grandfathering fifth-grade students from the 2020-21 school year to avoid a lengthy, years-long transition, Lyons said.
“The more complicated it gets and the more exceptions you make, the more these unravel,” Lyons said.
Fourth-grade students can also request to stay at their current elementary school through an alternate school request, Lyons said.
Some parents strongly criticized the move Monday.
Ben Holmen said the committee should have addressed south side elementary school capacity problems first rather than immediately discussing north side schools. The north side elementaries have capacity problems that are much less urgent, he said.
“We expected the board to find a compromise,” Holmen said. “We’re very disappointed the board approved such a drastic change.”
Roosevelt is nearing 100% capacity, according to enrollment projections. Some south side schools have reached 90 to 95 percent capacity, Lyons said Monday.
“It was a punch in the gut,” said Megan Holmen, saying development in the north side Jeffers Road area is growing quickly and will quickly address low capacity at some north side elementary schools.
The school board sent the proposal back to the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee at its June meeting rather than vote on the plan, asking the committee for a transition plan on how the proposal would impact district families.
Inclement weather days
The board Monday night also approved building more emergency school closure days into the 2019-20 school year.
Eau Claire district middle schools currently have 3.8 extra days and high schools have 4.06 extra days allocated for emergency school closures.
If the school district uses those days to cancel school, “there’s enough time within the instructional calendar to make up that missed time,” schools Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said.
However, the district doesn’t have “pull-back” days, that are only used for bad weather if they’re needed, built into the calendar. If used, the pull-back days are added onto the school year, Hardebeck said.
The board Monday approved a recommendation that will build in about 10 emergency days for elementary schools, with five additional days available; about four days and five additional days for middle schools and about four days with five additional days for the high schools.
June 8, 9 and 10, 2020, will be added as makeup days, if needed, according to district documents.
Memorial donation
The board Monday accepted a $250,000 donation to the district from the Ulrich Trust that will fund track and field projects at Memorial High School.
Established by former teachers and Eau Claire natives Connie Ulrich and Pat Ulrich, the trust’s donation will fund new all-weather surface and striping, field electrical outlets and a chain-link fence and gates at Memorial, according to a district news release.
The new facility will be named the Ulrich Track.
“I think the sisters shared a love of Eau Claire, and I think they shared a love of public schools. They certainly made a difference in thousands of students’ lives,” Hardebeck said Monday.
The trust will also give the district $5,000 per year for 20 years to maintain the new facilities, said Webster Hart, one of the fund’s trustees.
The school board approved the hiring of Paul Uhren as the new South Middle School. Uhren is the School District of Ladysmith superintendent. Uhren will replace departing South principal Dianna Zeegers.
Leader-Telegram reporter Eric Lindquist contributed to this report.