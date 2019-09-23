Roosevelt Elementary, on Eau Claire’s northwest side, will have a secure entrance in the summer of 2020.
The Eau Claire school board Monday voted to approve the project, which will cost about $200,000. The move will add a hall that requires visitors to pass the school office before reaching classroom and student areas.
Construction would happen in the summer of 2020, since updating the entrance while students are in the building isn’t feasible, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration, on Sept. 9.
The project’s design phase would start this fall. Bidding is scheduled for late winter and early spring, Koller said.
The school will update its security policies this year, requiring people to RSVP to family and community events at Roosevelt. It is also considering hiring a full-time staffer to monitor visitors and the school’s entrance.
Some Roosevelt parents expressed concern this year about Roosevelt’s safety measures, citing gun violence in schools nationwide.
Roosevelt parent Ben Holmen thanked the board at Monday’s meeting for approving the secure entrance but asked for stronger security measures until next summer.
“I don’t believe the proposed door monitor will provide equitable security in our school,” Holmen said. “I want something that looks like robust security for our students … a dedicated school resource officer would show the district is taking this seriously.”
The $200,000 secure entrance project is a fraction of the total maintenance the school needs, Koller said Sept. 9.
Several maintenance projects have been deferred at Roosevelt, including roofing, paving, toilet rooms, fire alarm system and electric upgrades. In total, the projects would cost $2.1 million.
“At some point we will need some direction as far as when and how that maintenance will occur,” Koller said.
Superintendent search
The school board expects to pick the new Eau Claire school district superintendent by late April, said Eric Torres, board president.
Current superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck’s contract will end June 30, 2020, when she is set to retire from the district. The new superintendent will begin July 1.
The board expects to finalize the candidate profile and begin recruiting nationwide around November, with an application deadline planned for Jan. 1, Torres said.
Finalists will be invited to Eau Claire for interviews, according to a district press release Monday night.
Lori Bica, vice president of the board, will lead the search committee.
In the first stage of the search, the board will talk with district staff and the community to create a superintendent profile, Torres said.
“We’re very excited about the process, and we’ll gather input from meetings with staff and organize public forums with district families and other community members,” Torres said.
The board is also planning anonymous online surveys to reach more community members.
After meeting six times in closed session starting in November 2018 to discuss Hardebeck’s performance evaluation and contract, the board announced in February it had approved a one-year contract with Hardebeck ending in June 2020.
Hardebeck said she would retire from the district at that time. She was hired as the Eau Claire school district superintendent in 2012.
Previewing an upcoming budget
The district is projecting a balanced budget and a slightly higher tax levy for the 2019-20 school year, said Abby Johnson, the district’s executive director of business services.
A tax rate of $8.58 per $1,000 of equalized value is projected — six cents higher the $8.52 levy approved in 2018.
“We know it’s going to change when we get final numbers on Oct. 15, but it’s good news and we like to share that with the board and community,” Johnson said Monday.
The projected budget sets the district’s operating revenue at $162.9 million, and operating expenditures at $162.7 million — ending with a surplus of about $229,000 for 2019-20.
The district expects to pay $2.1 million more in salaries and fringe benefits in the 2019-20 school year, but state aid will be about $3.5 million higher, Johnson said.
The sale of Little Red Elementary, which the board approved at a Sept. 9 meeting, also gives the budget a $619,000 infusion.
A decision to lease student iPads, rather than buy, saved the district about $575,000 this year, Johnson said.
But the balanced budget comes at a cost. Several projects are currently left out of the proposed budget, Johnson said. Postponed in the budget are band instruments for $150,000; new North High School band uniforms for $100,000; about $2,300 of school equipment; $1.2 million for staff device and auditorium upgrades; and a $50,000 contribution to the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, among other requests.
The school district is in a “much healthier financial state this year” than in previous years, but the board will still have to make some tough choices about deferred projects, Hardebeck said.
In other school district news:
- The board may discuss contributing to a substance abuse group at its next meeting Oct. 7. The Alliance for Substance Abuse’s federal grant funding is set to expire at the end of September, and the countywide coalition needs funding to retain a full-time prevention specialist, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning. On Monday the group asked the board to consider contributing $22,600 from the school district. The group is also requesting funds from the county, cities of Eau Claire and Altoona, other school districts and hospital systems.
- The school board is meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday for a board work session. The session is open to the public and will be held at the administration building, 500 Main St., Eau Claire.