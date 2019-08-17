The Eau Claire school board Monday is slated to discuss replacing technology at several schools, as well as a proposal stemming from the Wausau School Board aimed at replacing Native American mascots in Wisconsin schools.
The board may vote Monday on replacing the district’s first batch of iPads for fifth-graders district-wide and for sixth-graders at Northstar and South middle schools.
iPads at DeLong Middle School were replaced in 2018.
The district is also proposing replacing a quarter of high school Chromebook laptops each year for four years, starting in the 2019-2020 school year.
Replacing the iPads and laptops would cost $645,000.
But the administration is recommending leasing the devices instead, a cheaper option.
The devices need to be replaced, but the district can’t afford to purchase all the devices at once, Eau Claire schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said in a statement Thursday.
The current iPads and laptops have been used for about five years, said James Martin, director of technology.
“If (the devices) were in the best condition we could have, we’d be doing a four-year refresh cycle. We’ve pushed them into a five-year refresh cycle,” Martin said at an Aug. 5 board meeting. “That’s about the length the manufacturer will guarantee them.”
The devices are still functional, but after the five-year period, they aren’t guaranteed to operate safely and securely, Martin said Aug. 5: “We know we start running at a higher level of risk.”
The new devices would give students better access to state testing and Canvas, the district’s online learning system, district administration said in a press release.
Funds for the new devices may be included in the upcoming budget, which the board will likely discuss in October, but the district is asking for early approval so students can start using the new technology this fall, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
The district’s current school safety needs total another $493,000, Martin said, including costs associated with connection system Informacast and building public address systems.
Infrastructure technology needs — including a web filter, wireless access points, network switches, a firewall replacement, router replacement and un-interruptable power supplies — total $1.27 million, Martin said in August.
School safety and infrastructure projects are a part of the budget approval that is slated for October, Schmitt said Aug. 5.
Scrapping old mascots
The board is slated to discuss a resolution stemming from the Wausau school board, which would support state legislation to prohibit Native American imagery in school mascots.
Out of Wisconsin’s 421 public school districts, about 31 districts still use Native American mascots, symbols, images, logos or nicknames, according to the Wausau school board resolution.
Those symbols “establish an unwelcome, divisive and hostile learning environment for Native American students that affirms negative stereotypes that are promoted in mainstream society,” according to the resolution.
The board will also review Act 31, which requires Wisconsin public school districts to instruct students on the 11 American Indian nations and tribal communities.
The district teaches American Indian curriculum in first through fifth grades and eighth grade through high school, according to district documents.
The Menomonie school board discussed the same measure at a July 22 meeting, but did not vote to accept or reject the measure, according to meeting minutes.