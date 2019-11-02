A group of community members on Monday is proposing a donation of over 700 solar panels to North and Memorial high schools.
The group, Solar on Eau Claire Schools, includes local solar power advocates and the Couillard Solar Foundation. Memorial High School alumnus Cal Couillard is a board member at the foundation.
The group is offering to contribute half of the panels. An anonymous donor would donate the other half, according to the school district.
The panels will be donated once “modest fundraising goals” are met, the district said in a press release.
If installed, the panels would save each school about $10,000 in energy costs per year, according to district documents.
“This project fits with goals we have set for our green initiatives,” said Mary Ann Hardebeck, Eau Claire schools superintendent.
The board in October approved a resolution to shift 100% of the district’s energy consumption to renewable energy by 2050. The district will also begin energy-efficient projects, including solar energy, beginning in 2020.
The solar panels would be mounted on the roofs of both schools.
While the panels have technology to prevent lightning damage, the district would be responsible for repairing storm damage to the panels, the district said.
Also on the board’s Monday meeting agenda:
- A vote on an updated contract with busing company Student Transit. The contract updates rates for the 2019-20 school year and extends the contract by one year, making it a five-year agreement. The contract for 2019-20 is for $4.7 million, according to district documents.
- A vote on a design and architecture firm to design a secure entrance remodel for Roosevelt Elementary. The design portion of the project is expected to cost $16,500.
- A report on overcrowding at south side elementary schools from the Demographic, Trends and Facility Planning Committee. Several north side elementary schools are under capacity, and south side schools are at high capacity, according to the report — Putnam Heights and Meadowview elementaries are at over 90% capacity for the 2019-20 school year, according to district figures.
The Eau Claire school board meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Monday at the district administration building, 500 Main St. A closed session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.