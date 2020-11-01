EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board this evening is expected to vote on increasing wages for substitute teachers, assistants and staffers and discuss modifying the district’s contract with busing company Student Transit.
If the board votes to approve the wage increase, substitute teachers, special education and teaching assistants and custodians would get pay bumps.
The increase is due to a coronavirus-driven substitute teacher shortage and a statewide scramble to staff buildings, Eau Claire school officials said in October. As a result, other Chippewa Valley school districts have bumped up daily wages for substitute staffers.
The Eau Claire school district currently pays daily substitute teachers $110.40. Long-term substitutes with bachelor’s degrees are paid $201.48 and those with master’s degrees are paid $232.88 daily, according to school district figures.
Eau Claire school officials are proposing increasing pay for daily substitute teachers to $125 per day; to $224 per day for long-term subs with bachelor’s degrees; and to $245 per day for long-term subs with master’s degrees.
Other substitute staffers would get similar hourly pay increases if the measure is approved.
Busing contract talks
The district’s Budget Development Committee this fall has discussed increasing the amount the district would pay Student Transit during extended closures.
The district typically examines its contract with its busing company every fall, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services, in September.
If the district closes for a snow day, or a day that won’t be made up later, it pays the busing company 18% of the daily cost, Johnson said: “When I talk about having transportation cost savings for months of April, May, half of March and a bit of June (this year), we paid 18% for transportation, which is very, very low,” Johnson said at a September meeting of the Budget Development Committee.
Many other Wisconsin school districts paid between 80 and 100% of their daily transportation costs, Johnson said, even during the extended school closure that began in mid-March after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered schools to close statewide.
At that meeting and at an October meeting of the Budget Development Committee, school administrators discussed increasing the daily amount the school district would pay Student Transit on closure days.
The school board is set to discuss a potential increase in the district’s busing contract tonight.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- The board is expected to discuss the hybrid and all-virtual models of instruction the district is currently using, as well as preliminary results of a parent survey.
- The school district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee, a group that gives annual recommendations to the school board about school boundary problems, building capacity and facility needs, is recommending the district hire UW-Madison’s Applied Population Laboratory to complete a study of enrollment projections. The study would project enrollment district-wide and at individual schools for the next 10 years.
- The board may discuss modifying the district’s employee handbook, changing expectations for employees on emergency closure days. “With staff and students now having access to virtual platforms, instruction is able to occur on emergency school closure days and therefore, entire school days will not be lost as a result of a closure,” according to meeting documents. If the changes are approved, some district staffers may be expected to perform their duties remotely on emergency closure days, according to the proposal.