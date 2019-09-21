The Eau Claire school board is slated to decide Monday whether to add a secure entrance to Roosevelt Elementary, a project that would cost about $200,000.
If the board votes to authorize the project at its Monday meeting, construction would likely happen in the summer of 2020.
Where Roosevelt currently doesn’t have a hall that requires visitors to pass the school office before reaching classroom and student areas, a “secure entrance” would add that feature.
The school will start security measures this school year, executive director of administration Kim Koller said at a Sept. 9 board meeting. Roosevelt will start requiring people to RSVP to school events open to the public, and will consider hiring a full-time staffer to monitor visitors and the school’s entrance.
Some parents of Roosevelt students have recently criticized the school’s lack of a secure entrance, saying it’s the only school in the district that doesn’t have the feature.
Funding request
A group is also expected to request funding for a staffer to keep working with Memorial and North high school students to prevent substance abuse.
The Alliance for Substance Abuse is an Eau Claire County coalition involving government, school, health and law enforcement groups.
For several years, a full-time prevention specialist to coordinate the group’s efforts has been funded through a federal Drug Free Communities grant. But that grant expires at the end of September, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning.
The alliance is asking for $22,600 from the district, according to district documents. It’s also requesting funds from the county, cities of Eau Claire and Altoona, other school districts and hospital systems.
The group has a wide reach, coordinating several efforts to prevent alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse in the Chippewa Valley, Schmitt said.
“The school board will have to weigh that and determine whether or not they want to put dollars into the request from the Alliance,” Schmitt said. “We’re not the only organization (getting a funding request). There’s hospitals, clinics and school districts in the city and county.”
Monday the board is also scheduled to discuss updates to the district’s transportation and construction contract policies.
The meeting is slated for 7 p.m. at the school district office, 500 Main St. in public session. The board is scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. in closed session.
The board will also meet for a public work session Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the district office, 500 Main St.