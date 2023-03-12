Boardwalk example

The city has used this example of a boardwalk trail for what is set to be built this year on the west side of Half Moon Lake in Eau Claire. The project will not be all boardwalk though, as there will be some sections of cement sidewalk instead through the public land along the lake. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday before voting Tuesday on $1.2 million in contracts to companies that bid on the project.

 Contributed photo

EAU CLAIRE — A lakefront trail project planned this year at a $1.2 million price is seeking final approval on Tuesday from the Eau Claire City Council.

With sections of raised boardwalk close to the west bank of Half Moon Lake that connect to wide concrete sidewalk, the city is creating the new trail to give residents another amenity to enjoy nature and get exercise.

