EAU CLAIRE — A lakefront trail project planned this year at a $1.2 million price is seeking final approval on Tuesday from the Eau Claire City Council.
With sections of raised boardwalk close to the west bank of Half Moon Lake that connect to wide concrete sidewalk, the city is creating the new trail to give residents another amenity to enjoy nature and get exercise.
“It will bring everybody out to nature from bird watchers to afternoon strollers,” said Steve Plaza, the city’s parks, forestry, cemetery, building and grounds manager.
The new trail will also connect Rod & Gun Park to Carson Park, adding a long-awaited segment to Eau Claire’s extensive network of recreational trails.
During tonight’s(Monday) City Council meeting, a public hearing will be held on the project. Then on Tuesday, the council is scheduled to vote on contracts with companies that bid on the project.
For building and installing the boardwalk sections, which will stand on piles a few feet off the ground, two companies competed for that contract. MN Boardwalks of Glencoe, Minn. came in with the low bid of just over $1 million, edging out Menomonie-based Pember Cos. that put the job’s cost at $1.5 million.
The less expensive concrete portion of the job also attracted two bidders. Skid Steer Guy out of Mondovi bid the job at $132,120, beating out the $136,800 price quoted by Haas Sons of Thorp.
Originally the city had planned the project as a half-mile of entirely raised boardwalk, selected as an alternative to paving to reduce the trail’s disturbance to soils and animal habitats along the lakefront.
When those plans were presented to residents living nearby, neighborhood members asked the city for alternatives that would be less obtrusive to the wooded waterfront they enjoy.
The city’s compromise presented in November still has boardwalk sections where the trail is closest to the shore, which include sitting areas to view the lake. But then the trail strays farther ashore and through a thicket where a wide concrete sidewalk will be made instead of more boardwalk.
Substituting concrete for boardwalk in a long stretch of the project did also serve to keep it under the $1.3 million budget, Plaza said.
Based on the contracts up for approval, the long concrete portion connecting Carson Park to Rod and Gun Park Drive will be made this spring. Then the boardwalk portions of the project are slated to follow and be completed by the end of September.
City parks and forestry workers started clearing the path for the new trail this winter by cutting down trees and clearing brush. Plaza said most of what was taken out was invasive buckthorn and ash trees.
“We’re not taking any trees of value,” he said.
The tree-clearing was done in winter because turtles and other animals that live along the lakefront are dormant at that time and workers also didn’t have to deal with muddy ground.
Bus passes for homeless running low
Free city bus passes for homeless people are running out faster than expected.
In July the city decided to allocate $30,000 from federal pandemic-relief money it got to provide bus passes to Eau Claire’s homeless. That money was expected to last for a year, but higher-than-anticipated demand means the funding poised to run out this month.
On Tuesday, the City Council will vote on putting another $30,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for more bus passes for the homeless.
The city currently has about $4 million left to allocate out of the $13.5 million it got through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Express to install new scoreboard
Owners of the Eau Claire Express baseball team are planning to put up a new scoreboard at the baseball stadium in Carson Park.
Toycen Baseball Club wants to install a digital scoreboard to replace the existing one in the outfield, according to a resolution the council will consider during its Tuesday meeting.
The Express will be the owner and operator of the scoreboard, so other stadium users would need to contact the team to use it.
The city’s Community Services Department wrote in support of the resolution, stating the upgraded scoreboard would be beneficial not only to the Express but all in the community who visit the city-owned park.
Dog, cat limits may change
Eau Claire households currently are limited to having up to two dogs and three cats, but that may be changing.
An ordinance amending pet limits is being introduced Tuesday, which means it won’t be up for a public hearing and vote until later this month.
The change is being proposed because the city’s existing method of giving variances to households that want more dogs or cats is very time-consuming, according to a memo accompanying the ordinance.
Since 2017, there have been 110 pet variances sought by Eau Claire residents and only four were denied.
The majority of the applications — 79% — were for just one extra dog or cat, the memo stated.
The proposed city law change would allow residents to have up to three dogs and four cats, but keep the city’s current limit of a total of five pets.
So, for example, homes with three dogs could only then have two cats.
To cut staff time, the current variance process would be eliminated. Any household desiring to have more than five pets (only applying to dogs and cats, not other domesticated animals) would have to apply for a kennel license.
There are currently eight Eau Claire residents who do have variances for pets that exceed what the proposed ordinance allows, the memo states. Those owners will be allowed to keep the pets covered by those variances until those dogs or cats die.
Other business
Also appearing on this week’s council agendas:
• A vehicle registration fee ordinance that would charge Eau Claire residents $30 annually for their motor vehicles has been drafted. The $1.5 million the city estimates it would get from this “wheel tax” would be used for transportation projects, namely roadwork. A public hearing will be held March 27 on the ordinance before the council could vote on it the following day.
• A development agreement with Costco Wholesale Corp. is up for a vote on Tuesday. The agreement specifies street improvements and drainage work the company will do along Black Avenue where it is planning to build one of its wholesale club stores.
• City committees, commissions or boards would gain the ability to hold meetings remotely under a policy that will have a public hearing tonight(Monday) and be voted on Tuesday afternoon. Should one of those groups desire to meet via online video conference, it would first have to vote at a prior meeting that it may exercise that option and give notice at least three days in advance of a virtual meeting. Any virtual meetings must also comply with Wisconsin Open Meetings Law, including the ability for the public to participate.
• A controversial annexation of a large swath of land to make way for a new housing development is coming back for a second try after the previous attempt was halted earlier this year by a judge’s ruling. The town of Washington successfully sued Eau Claire to keep the over 400 acres within the town’s borders, but CDPG Developers is attempting the annexation again so the land could have access to municipal water, sewer and other city services. The new annexation request is slated for first reading on Tuesday’s agenda, meaning that the council wouldn’t act upon it until a subsequent meeting and after a public hearing is held.