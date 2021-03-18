One snowy afternoon in the winter of 1960, a train en route from Milwaukee to Eau Claire screeched to a halt five miles east of our city. Over the past several hours, Bobby Kennedy — the 34-year-old campaign manager for his brother John’s presidential run — had watched with growing dread out the train window as the wintry conditions worsened. At last, the ice-glazed rails left the conductor with little choice: He stopped the train in its tracks.
So much for making my 8 p.m. meeting at the Hotel Eau Claire, Bobby thought.
It was, indeed, the kind of welcome he’d had come to expect from the state — less a red carpet and more of a white one. If any path to the presidency could’ve avoided Wisconsin weather (and Hubert Humphrey-leaning voters), Bobby would have taken it. But no such path existed. Instead, Bobby knew that John would have to grind through the primaries — winning all the delegates he could — in order to have the chance to square off against Richard Nixon in the general election. The primaries would make for a risky and calamitous journey. And one that began right here in Wisconsin.
From February until April 1960, our state would become the epicenter of the political world. As LIFE magazine put it, whoever won the Wisconsin primary would “unlock a box full of delegates from other states,” adding, too, that “(a) defeat could prove disastrous ... .” By John F. Kennedy’s own admission, taking second to Hubert Humphrey in Wisconsin would effectively end his campaign. If Bobby didn’t play his cards right, Wisconsin could be his brother’s Waterloo.
Not that Bobby was about to let that happen. Rather than concede to the weather, he tightened his jacket, stepped off the train, and pressed forward into the whirling snow. Longtime Kennedy friend Chuck Spalding — who’d accompanied Bobby that day, and who would set up shop in Eau Claire for the remainder of the primary — could hardly believe what he was seeing.
No, Chuck thought. Is he serious? In answer, Bobby began trudging through the snow.
It’s an image I can hardly imagine: Chuck’s gangly 6-foot-4-inch frame scurrying after the man who, within a year’s time, would not only be the youngest attorney general in history, but also, according to the press “the second most powerful man in the nation.” Yet here he was ruining his loafers in order to make his 8 p.m. meeting in Eau Claire.
Over six decades later, I wonder: Was Eau Claire really worth all that? Were the city’s 37,987 citizens — many of whom would vote for Humphrey anyway — really so crucial to John F. Kennedy’s political future?
In a way, yes.
While Eau Claire and the rest of the 9th District may not have swayed the primary on its own, it was, indeed, one more piece of the puzzle. One more chance for Kennedy to rack up a few more delegates, but also, to prove to the wider world that he could be competitive in Protestant-leaning Humphrey territory. For Democratic bosses, their party’s nominee needed to demonstrate his electability at the national level. What better way to do so than by winning in the places where the candidate seemed weakest?
What words were shared during their long walk toward Eau Claire are lost to history. But one can imagine Bobby strategizing every step of the way, informing Chuck — a relative newcomer to the political scene — just what it would take for John to pull off the win. Not that anyone knew precisely what it would take. Especially along Wisconsin’s western districts, where Humphrey remained exceedingly popular for his support of agriculture and labor. How in the world could John compete with that?, Chuck wondered. How were they to persuade salt-of-the-earth farmers and factory workers that the silver-spooned Kennedy was one of them?
Over the next two months, Eau Clariains would warm to John Kennedy, but never enough. Though Kennedy would lose the 9th District to Humphrey, he’d win the state by taking six of the 10 districts. It was hardly the knockout blow Bobby had hoped for, but at least it was no Waterloo. Kennedy and Humphrey would live to fight another day in the West Virginia primary, where it would all begin again.
We all know how this story ends — both the triumphs and the tragedies. But what we rarely consider is our own place within it. How Wisconsin was, in many ways, the primary that made a president.
In 1962, President Kennedy more or less said so himself.
“I suppose that there’s no training ground for the Presidency but I don’t think it’s a bad idea for a President to have stood outside of Maier’s meat factory in Madison, Wisconsin ... at five-thirty in the morning, with the temperature ten above ...”
In his role as campaign manager, Bobby learned much the same lesson. The challenges he faced in Wisconsin — including snow and sleet and hail and wind and rain — would ultimately prove vital to the work ahead, forging Bobby’s resolve.
None of it was easy, but none of it was supposed to be. The road to history is always riddled with setbacks, some of which occur in our own backyard.
Walking through the hoar frost, their breath catching in the air, Chuck and Bobby pressed on until at last, the lights of Eau Claire entered their field of vision. There was the tire factory smokestack, the river and the Hotel Eau Claire.
Bobby turned toward Chuck, a frozen grin on his face, and said, “Now aren’t you really glad you came?”
They continued on, one foot in front of the other, in search of a future just beyond the bend.