Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald grew up in Rice Lake and had always heard about an unsolved cold case: an unidentified male body located in the woods on private land on Sept. 21, 1982.
“I knew about the case but hadn’t paid much attention to it,” he said.
Now, nearly 40 years later, the unknown person has been identified, and a murder case has been rejuvenated.
Fitzgerald announced Tuesday that the deceased person was 21-year-old Kraig King of White Bear Lake, Minn. Barron County worked with the DNA Doe Project to identify the remains.
“We notified the family on Friday,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve had a poster hung up for years. It’s a big deal. It has put some pep in our step today. It’s pretty exciting.”
In 1982, loggers found a pile of clothes roughly 100 yards from a tree line near Highway 25, about four miles north of Ridgeland.
“Upon closer inspection, they discovered it was actually badly decomposed human remains,” a press release states. “After conducting an autopsy, a pathologist reported the deceased was a white male, between 18 and 22 years old, weighing 180 to 195 pounds and was 5’8” to 5’9” tall. The subject had brown hair and a husky build. It is estimated the time of death was April to May 1982 and the manner of death was homicide.”
Fitzgerald said they’ve had the case in their evidence room since 1982.
The DNA Doe Project was able to go through the genealogy of the unidentified person’s DNA and traced it to his family.
Jenny Lecus, a Milwaukee-based forensic genealogist, was one of the team leaders on the project. She explained that the DNA data was loaded onto the GEDmatch.com website on Dec. 12, and they started working on tracing the man’s family immediately. Most online DNA databases keep the information private, but GEDmatch.com allows for public access to the data, making it ideal for solving unknown deaths, she explained.
“We could see how much DNA he shared with some distant family members,” Lecus said. “This was our fastest solve — it was maybe a couple of hours.”
Lecus was thrilled with solving the unknown identity.
“Anytime we can return a name to someone, it’s an incredible feeling,” Lecus said. “And for the family, it’s knowing … it provides them with some comfort, so they can move on.”
According to the DNA Doe Project website, the organization “uses genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Does. We have become a go-to organization for law enforcement agencies and medical examiners across the country, helping them solve their most intractable cases. We have had amazing success even with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.”
Lecus said the DNA was actually first uploaded a year ago, but the sample was too degraded. The new sample was complete enough they were able to solve the mystery.
“Genetic genealogy is breathing new life into these cases,” she said.
Now the questions turn to why King would have been in Barron in 1982. He graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1979.
“Anyone who has information about this case, please let us know, because are now working on a homicide investigation,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald pointed out this break in the cold case comes almost to the day of the anniversary of Jayme Closs escaping her captor and being able to return to her extended family in Barron.
“The technology has changed over the years, and it’s just another example of why you never give up in law enforcement,” Fitzgerald said.
To learn more, visit dnadoeproject.com.