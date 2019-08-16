CHIPPEWA FALLS — The body of a missing 57-year-old Chippewa Falls woman was located in the Chippewa River on Friday.
Donna M. Karlen was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Her vehicle was partked next to a hiking trail, just off of Highway 178, north of the Chippewa River.
Law enforcement received a tip from fishermen at noon Friday.
"The fisherman reported seeing a female adult matching the description of Donna Karlen in the area of the Lake Wissota Hydro Dam near the mouth of the overflow spillway," a Chippewa Falls Police Department report states.
First responders went to the area and retrieved Karlen's body, and they contacted her family.
No foul play is suspected; Karlen had previously made statements regarding harming herself. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the matter.