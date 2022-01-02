EAU CLAIRE — A new program seeks to make Chippewa Valley bars safer by training staff to intervene in situations that could lead to sexual assault.
Bolton Refuge House advocates recently completed their own training to bring bystander intervention education beginning this month to bars and alcohol-serving venues in Eau Claire, Buffalo and Jackson counties.
Venues that receive the training will become part of the SAFE Bar Network, a nationwide group of bars where staff have been taught a variety of ways to help avert potentially dangerous encounters and to create the safe and fun atmosphere people want when going out on the town. Participants talk about how to notice concerning behavior, interupt effectively and provide support.
“The SAFE Bar training was practically made for Wisconsin, where drinking is a huge part of local culture,” said Katelyn Wonderlin, a sexual assault victim advocate at Bolton. “Even more, a training like this starts the conversation about sexual violence prevention and reinforces the fact that preventing violence is something everyone can take part in.”
In partnering on the program with the SAFE Bar Network and the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault, Bolton officials hope to not only improve safety at bars, but to inspire cultural changes to prevent sexual violence, said Bolton spokeswoman Cassie Pearson. Bolton Refuge House provides shelter, crisis counseling, legal advocacy, children’s advocacy, safety planning and support groups for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
“One of our missions as an organization is to provide community education and sexual violence prevention, and this program helps fulfill that mission beautifully,” Pearson said. “The goal of the training is to not only provide bystander intervention techniques for bar staff, but to also facilitate conversations about what we can do to promote social change around sexual violence.”
Among the first local clients to sign up for the program offered by Bolton were the four alcohol-serving venues operated in Eau Claire by Pablo Group: The Lakely, Dive, The Informalist and The FireHouse.
“We want to participate and to make bars and going out a safer experience for everyone,” said Rita Dorsey, director of experiences for Pablo Group, which plans to make the training mandatory for bartenders and optional for other staff.
Dorsey said she is aware of similar programs that have been offered across the country for years and was excited to see the training become available in Eau Claire.
“Our No. 1 goal is obviously just the safety of our patrons,” Dorsey said, adding that she believes people could be more comfortable going to establishments where they know the staff has been trained to look out for the safety of customers.
Participating venues can obtain window stickers indicating they are part of the SAFE Bar Network.
The nonprofit network, founded in 2016, has more than 25 members nationwide, including two so far in Wisconsin, said Haleigh Harrold, executive director.
By the end of February, plans call for network partners in Wisconsin to train at least 22 venues across the state. The Bridge to Hope in Menomonie is another regional agency expected to offer the training.
The training takes direct aim at sexual violence, a problem that experts say is vastly underreported. A Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault report indicates that 20% of Wisconsin women are survivors of rape, that 87% of those survivors knew their perpetrator and that one in three women and one in six men have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.
Pearson said sexual assault prevention previously has been approached in a victim-blaming sort of way, making it the sole responsibility of the individual to be vigilant and protect themselves.
“This training is different because its approach is much more community-focused, bringing attention to what venues and individuals can do to make the environment safer for all,” Pearson said. “Long term, the goal is that our community becomes safer for everyone — that both patrons and staff feel comfortable at community venues and have the tools needed to keep those around them safe.”
Wonderlin said she especially likes the program’s participatory approach to training in which bar staff talk about situations they’ve observed and that are typical of the venue where they work. That enables presenters to focus on real-life scenarios, which might vary significantly from a college bar to a cocktail lounge to a nightclub, as they discuss potential danger signs, approaches that have worked in the past and techniques that might help in the future.
While a common perception is that intervention must involve a person asserting themselves into a situation by aggressively confronting a potential perpetrator, that approach may lead to escalation and is “not in the wheelhouse” of many people, Wonderlin said. The SAFE Bar training, by contrast, seeks to come up with alternative strategies that could work for everybody.
That may include using humor to diffuse a situation, asking a potential victim’s friends if that person is doing OK, calling a person up to the bar to check on them, ensuring that someone isn’t being pressured to drink more alcohol than they want or establishing a policy that abandoned drinks can be discarded to limit the opportunity for someone to mess with them by adding extra shots or a date rape drug.
Such steps send a signal to customers that someone is looking out for them and to would-be perpetrators that they are being watched, Wonderlin said.
“The strategies are built for what individuals are comfortable with and by the people who will use them,” she said. “Doing something is better than doing nothing.”