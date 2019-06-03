Bon Iver, an internationally known indie rock band led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon, has released two new songs and announced additional North American dates on this year’s concert tour.
The two new songs, each with an accompanying video, are “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like).”
A news release includes the following comment from Vernon: “This project began with a single person, but throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are.”
Musicians appearing on “Hey, Ma” are Ben Lester, CP-70 electric piano; Psymun, sampling; Vernon, Matrix 6, guitar; Brian Moen, drums; Jenn Wasner, voice, guitar; Jake Luppen, guitar; Buddy Ross, synth; Rob Moose, violin, viola, string arrangement, Worm Crew arrangement, conductor; Brad Cook, basses; and Worm Crew, horns.
The song was written by Vernon, Brad Cook and BJ Burton.
Musicians appearing on “U (Man Like)” are Vernon, bass, voice; Bruce Hornsby, piano, voice; Phil Cook, piano and B3, voice; Elsa Jensen, voice; Moses Sumney, voice; Wasner, voice; Moose, violin, viola, octave viola, string arrangement, Worm Crew arrangement; Worm Crew, horns; Brooklyn Youth Chorus and Bryce Dessner, choral.
The song was written by Vernon, Hornsby, Naeem Hanks and Chris Messina.
Wasner, of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes, will join Vernon, Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis and Andrew Fitzpatrick to form the Bon Iver live band.
Feist, Indigo Girls, Sharon Van Etten and Yo La Tengo will support select dates.
The tour stops in the Midwest include shows Thursday, Oct. 3, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul; and Friday, Oct. 4, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. Feist will perform with Bon Iver at both concerts.
The dates are added to an itinerary that includes a show Saturday, June 29, at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.
Tickets for newly announced shows are available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday following an artist pre-sale from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday. For tickets and more information about the band, including the new songs and videos, go to boniver.org.