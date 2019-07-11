Bon Iver’s fourth album, titled “i,i,” will be released Friday, Aug., 30, the band said Thursday on its website.
The indie rock group led by Eau Claire native Justin Vernon also released two new songs, in sonic and video versions, from the new album: “Faith” and “Delmore.”
According to the statement on the website (boniver.org):
“Recording over a long time at April Base in Wisconsin but finishing at Sonic Ranch in Texas allowed us to feel confident, comfortable, and completely free of distraction. The sense of community around the record grew through honest, generous inspiration within the group of artists involved in the creative process of the record.
“The thirteen new songs on i,i complete a cycle: from the winter of For Emma, Forever Ago came the frenetic spring of Bon Iver, Bon Iver, and the unhinged summer of 22, A Million. Now, fall arrives early with i,i.”
The two new songs feature contributions from Buddy Ross, Francis Starlite, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus with Bryce Dessner, Camilla Staveley-Taylor, Jenn Wasner, Rob Moose, and others.
Those songs are the third and fourth from “i,i” to be released — “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like)” were introduced last month. At the time of that announcement the band revealed additional fall tour dates, including shows Thursday, Oct. 3, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul; and Friday, Oct. 4, at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill. Feist will perform with Bon Iver at both concerts.
In addition, the band said Wasner (of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes) will join Vernon, Sean Carey, Matthew McCaughan, Michael Lewis and Andrew Fitzpatrick to form the Bon Iver live band.
To preorder “i,i” go to boniver.ffm.to/icommai. For concert tickets go to boniver.org/tour.