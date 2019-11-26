Bon Iver has released a video for "Naeem," a song from their Grammy Award-nominated album "i,.i."
Out last week, the production can be seen at youtu.be/r1bTeElWBSg. It's the band's first official, nonlyrical music video since 2012's "Beth/Rest," which appeared on the "Bon Iver, Bon Iver" album.
According to a news release from the Shore Fire Media public relations firm:
The film marks Bon Iver's first collaboration with Los Angeles-based, Barcelona-born director AG Rojas. After traveling the world as the child of a Colombian writer and Costa Rican painter, Rojas has credits including Gil Scott-Heron's last and Earl Sweatshirt's first music videos. He has also directed pieces for Kamasi Washington, Florence + the Machine, Emeli Sandé, Run the Jewels and Zack de la Rocha.
Rojas says: "'Naeem' is concerned with the potential for intergenerational healing, and how we choose to engage with that potential. All my admiration and love to Cynthia Rodriguez and her child Azul who brought this idea to life, and to Bon Iver for amplifying it."
"Naeem" is the midpoint of "i,i" (Jagjaguwar), which just earned 2020 Grammy nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year ("Hey, Ma"), Best Alternative Music Album and Best Recording Package (Bon Iver art directors Eric Timothy Carlson & Aaron Anderson). These bring Bon Iver's career total Grammy nominations to seven, having won two in 2012 for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album ("Bon Iver, Bon Iver").
Grammy nominees
Several people are listed in the band's nomination for Record of the Year: BJ Burton, Brad Cook, Chris Messina and Justin Vernon, producers; BJ Burton, Zach Hansen & Chris Messina, engineers/mixers; and Greg Calbi, mastering engineer. On the Grammy website, Record of the Year is described as an award to the artist and to the producer(s), recording engineer(s) and/or mixer(s) and mastering engineer(s), if other than the artist.
Other songs and artists nominated for Record of the Year are “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 Rings,” Ariana Grande; “Hard Place,” H.E.R.; “Talk,” Khalid; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus; “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo; and “Sunflower,” Post Malone and Swae Lee.
For Album of the Year, nominees include “Norman F---ing Rockwell!” Lana Del Rey; “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Billie Eilish; “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande; “I Used to Know Her,” H.E.R.; “7,” Lil Nas X; “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo; and “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend.
For Best Alternative Music Album, nominees include “U.F.O.F.,” Big Thief; “Assume Form,” James Blake; “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend; and “Anima,” Thom Yorke.
Other albums earning Best Recording Package nominations are “Anónimas & Resilientes,” Voces Del Bullerengue; “Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell; “Hold That Tiger,” The Muddy Basin Ramblers; and “Intellexual,” Intellexual.
Winners of the 2020 Grammy Awards in 84 categories will be announced Jan. 26 live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions, and the final round of voting runs from Dec. 9 to Jan. 3.
Popular song
Bon Iver's song "Holocene," from the "Bon Iver, Bon Iver" album, has earned recognition as favorite song of the decade from National Public listeners. An online poll conducted by the network drew votes from thousands of listeners, according to NPR's website.
The top 25 songs included the following:
2. Robyn: "Dancing On My Own" from "Body Talk Pt. 1."
3. Sufjan Stevens: "Fourth of July" from "Carrie & Lowell."
4. Lorde: "Royals" from "Pure Heroine,"
5. Kanye West: "Runaway" from "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy."
6. Beyoncé: "Formation" from "Lemonade."
7. M83: "Midnight City" from "Hurry Up, We're Dreaming."
8. LCD Soundsystem: "Dance Yrself Clean" from "This is Happening."
9. Kendrick Lamar: "Alright" from "To Pimp a Butterfly.'
10. Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars: "Uptown Funk" from "Uptown Special."
11. Childish Gambino: "This is America" (single).
12. Adele: "Rolling in the Deep" from "21."
13. Taylor Swift: "All Too Well" from "Red."
14. Lucy Dacus: "Night Shift" from "Historian."
15. Carly Rae Jepsen: "Run Away with Me" from "E.MO.TION."
16. Mitski: "Your Best American Girl" from "Puberty 2."
17. Frank Ocean: "Self Control" from "Blonde."
18. Hozier: "Take Me to Church" from "Hozier."
19. Alabama Shakes: "Hold On" from "Boys & Girls."
20. Janelle Monáe: "Make Me Feel" from "Dirty Computer."
21. Lana Del Rey: "Video Games" from "Born to Die."
22. Brandi Carlile: "The Joke" from "By the Way, I Forgive You."
23. Radiohead: "Daydreaming" from "A Moon Shaped Pool."
24. Courtney Barnett: "Depreston" from "Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit."
25. Fleet Foxes: "Helplessness Blues" from "Helplessness Blues."