EAU CLAIRE — Fifty-three years ago Bob Bonesteel and Jay Tobin endured one of the most traumatic moments of their lives together.
But the two Vietnam veterans from the Chippewa Valley didn’t realize their connection until a chance discovery two years ago.
That’s when Bonesteel mentioned to former state senator and veterans advocate Dave Zien that he served in the 1st Battalion, 9th Marines during the Vietnam War. Zien immediately recognized the famous unit, nicknamed “The Walking Dead” for its extraordinarily high casualty rate, and arranged a meeting between Bonesteel and Tobin, another survivor from the unit.
Though the Marines didn’t recall knowing each other, the reunion became emotional when the two men shared war stories and learned they both had been on the last rescue helicopter evacuating U.S. troops about to be overrun by North Vietnamese fighters.
The date — Aug. 25, 1968 — was momentous for both men because they escaped a perilous situation together. It was also the day Bonesteel, of Mondovi, earned a Purple Heart for being wounded when shrapnel from a mortar that just missed the second to last evacuation helicopter struck his hand and abdomen.
While Tobin, a medic from Eau Claire, worked on more severely wounded Marines toward the front of the helicopter, Bonesteel was able to walk aboard and took a position toward the rear of the aircraft.
“I was one of the last ones on the chopper, and it didn’t take too long until we were airborne,” Bonesteel said. “We were glad to be getting the hell out of Dodge.”
Both men also recall the sudden coolness they felt after taking off — an abrupt departure from the scorching temperature and intense heat of battle on the ground west of Con Thien in the northern region of South Vietnam.
“It’s definitely a special bond to meet somebody who was in the same place at the same time,” Tobin said Wednesday at VFW Post 305, where the pair met to share their story in advance of Vietnam Veterans Day on Monday. “It’s been fun to get to know Bob a little bit in the last couple years. The comradeship is still there.”
“It’s a brotherhood thing,” Bonesteel said. “We’ve been there and done that together.”
‘Bad situation’
Bonesteel, 74, and Tobin, 71, both enlisted in the military at age 17.
When Bonesteel’s mother refused to sign a parental permission form unless the U.S. Marine Corps promised he wouldn’t be sent to Vietnam, the recruiter agreed and Bonesteel spent two years on laundry duty at bases in North Carolina. A bored Bonesteel eventually applied for more exciting duty and was promptly sent into combat, where he was made a sniper because he was the top shot at his boot camp.
Asked if he had any close calls during his 13-month deployment to Southeast Asia, Bonesteel chuckled and replied, “Plenty of them.”
Among the more memorable instances, he said, was a time when a helicopter dropped his company off and they set up in a bomb crater. As they monitored enemy troops 800 yards away, a scout dog suddenly alerted, prompting Bonesteel to spot a group of North Vietnamese soldiers hiding merely 30 yards away.
Before long, several grenades landed in the bomb crater, and the Americans all jumped out. As they raced for cover, the dog, Irish, was killed, and Bonesteel and his sniper partner hit the dirt, as machine gun fire whizzed just overhead.
“I think that dog saved my life,” he said, recalling that he ended the encounter by throwing a grenade toward the machine gun. When the firing stopped, Bonesteel and his partner sprinted to catch up with the rest of their unit.
“It was a bad situation, and I don’t know how we lived through it,” Bonesteel said. “They should have got us, but they didn’t.”
For his part, Tobin earned a Bronze Star for putting himself in danger by going back into a firefight in March 1969 to carry a wounded man to safety before boarding another evacuation helicopter.
Tobin also earned two Purple Hearts for separate incidents in which he was hit by shrapnel, including once on his last day as a teenager during the final firefight of his tour in June 1969.
Lingering effects
Bonesteel, who left Vietnam in October 1968, went on to serve 23 years in the Marines, retiring as a master sergeant. He returned to the Mondovi area, where he raised turkeys.
Tobin served for three years, spending just under a year in Vietnam and ending his tour in Okinawa. Upon his return to Wisconsin, he attended UW-Eau Claire for a year in an era of rising antiwar sentiment.
Despite being a corpsman who saved the lives of countless American troops and almost never saw a civilian while serving in Vietnam, Tobin recalled the uncomfortableness of sitting in class next to people who thought he was a “baby killer.”
“I didn’t talk much because they’d call you names,” said Tobin, who later got involved with Vietnam Veterans Against the War and spent his career working in construction and as a handyman.
He acknowledged dealing with psychological challenges after the war and even surviving a suicide attempt, prompting him to get involved in veterans groups that fight “to make sure young vets get treated better than we did.”
Even today, Tobin said, he is irritated that racist epithets and violence are being directed toward Asian Americans, including the Hmong who served as U.S. allies during the Vietnam war, by some misguided people who blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than five decades after returning stateside, both Tobin and Bonesteel reported still suffering aftereffects of their Vietnam service.
Bonesteel, who regularly is awakened by bad dreams, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Tobin also is haunted by recurring nightmares and said he has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia, or face blindness, a neurological disorder characterized by the inability to recognize faces. Doctors theorize the condition was caused by his exposure to multiple explosive concussions while in Vietnam.
When Bonesteel and Tobin think back to that fateful day when they crossed paths in 1968, they both recall having a similar sentiment.
“I remember praising the Lord we were getting out of there,” Bonesteel said.
They breathed a similar sigh of relief months later, when they left Vietnam altogether, just happy to be alive.