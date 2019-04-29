A 47-year-old man the state once deemed a sexually violent person is closer to being released into the community under supervision.
In October, Jeffrey J. Bonnin, a patient at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston, petitioned the court for supervised release, setting in motion a process for his possible release.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless on Monday approved a temporary residential option for Bonnin, but she ordered the county Department of Human Services to continue to look for a more permanent housing option.
Richard Eaton, Eau Claire County assistant corporation counsel and Supervised Release Committee chairman, attended the court hearing Monday, where Harless indicated she was in possession of a supervised release plan for Bonnin.
“The parts of it that you might be most interested in are the residential treatment option that you submitted,” Harless told Eaton. “(State officials) did indicate that seemed fine as a temporary place but that they believed that the committee should continue to search for something that was more suitable for the long term.”
The judge didn’t identify the location of the residential treatment option contained in the supervised release plan, which is not open to public inspection.
“It’s not Fairchild,” Eaton said following the hearing, but he also didn’t release the address of the option the judge referenced in the supervised release plan.
Because the address is part of Bonnin’s treatment plan, it is covered by a federal law that restricts access to individuals’ private health information. Eventually, though, local law enforcement will be responsible for notifying the community of his release.
Because of a change in state law, counties — instead of the state — now must identify a housing option within their borders for men like Bonnin, who have been granted supervised release to their counties of residence. Eau Claire County is going through the process for the first time.
Men, committed to treatment through the state’s sexual predator law, can petition their committing court for release from the Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston every 12 months, according to the Department of Health Services.
If the court determines an individual has reached a point in his treatment in which he is no longer more likely than not to re-offend, the court orders either community living on supervised release or discharge with no supervision.
Harless signed an order for Bonnin’s supervised release on Oct. 8, prompting the search for housing.
The Supervised Release Committee, a temporary committee responsible for identifying an appropriate residential option in the county for Bonnin, has been meeting since October and has attempted to locate appropriate housing options for Bonnin. However, none of those worked out, so the committee had to consider other options, including placing him in housing on county land.
Earlier this year, the county’s Highway Committee unanimously approved a motion allowing use of a portion of county-owned land on U.S. 12 in the town of Fairchild to house such offenders, sparking outrage among residents living in eastern Eau Claire County.
Last month, Eau Claire County’s Supervised Release Committee submitted its report to the state Department of Health Services, which used it to prepare a supervised release plan for Bonnin, who lived in Eau Claire before his commitment to Sand Ridge.
Although the judge signed an order for his supervised release, Bonnin filed petitions for both discharge and supervised release last week.
“I am no longer greater than 50 percent risk,” Bonnin wrote in his request for discharge. “I no longer meet the criteria for commitment. I therefore ask to be granted discharge.”