A bankruptcy filing Tuesday by the Boy Scouts of America should not affect the Eau Claire area chapter.
The national organization made a Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court to compensate victims of abuse by scout employees and volunteers, and sustain the organization’s future. However, the ongoing lawsuits will likely not affect local councils, which are separate legal entities.
Tim Molepske, CEO of the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America, said the CVC has not filed for bankruptcy and will continue to independently fund and operate its meetings, events and programs.
He does not anticipate any local changes as a result of the national filing.
Molepske said volunteers and employees have discussed how to talk to scouts about the reason for the national bankruptcy without overly burdening children with information about abuse. He said he and other CVC leaders will continue to work to ensure the organization is a fun, safe place to learn and grow.
The Boy Scouts changed its membership requirements to allow girls to participate starting in 2017. Molepske said the local chapter increased its number of participants last year and that girls represented about 10% of its summer camp attendees last year.
About 2.4 million children around the country participate in the organization that began in 1910. Many of the lawsuits accuse the organization of negligence and cover-ups, mostly from decades ago.
“The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” said Roger Mosby, BSA President and Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process — with the proposed Trust structure — will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”
According to the Associated Press, the Boy Scouts have kept confidential files since the 1920s listing staff and volunteers implicated in sexual abuse, for the avowed purpose of keeping predators away from youth. According to a court deposition, the files as of January listed 7,819 suspected abusers and 12,254 victims.
Molepske said the CVC has not had any reported abuses in about the past 20 years. That is at least partially because of official safety measures implemented over the years for scouts.
Barriers include mandatory reporting to law enforcement of any allegation or suspicion of abuse; a screening database to prohibit known or suspected abusers from registering with Scouting programs; criminal background checks for volunteers and employees; youth protection training every two years for employees and volunteers; banning individual contact between youth and adults in-person and online and a 24/7 helpline to help report suspected abuse or inappropriate behavior.
“I regret that these measures weren’t always in place or weren’t always enough,” BSA National Chair Jim Turley wrote in an open letter to victims. “The fact is that predators harmed innocent children in Scouting programs, and for this I am deeply sorry.”
Turley continued, saying the organization is committed to supporting victims.
“I am devastated that there were times in the past when we failed the very children we were supposed to protect,” Turley continued. “...We believe you, we believe in compensating you, and we have programs in place to pay for counseling for you and your family by a provider of your choice.