A pair of new playgrounds, scenic overlooks, pickleball courts, walking trails and a new pavilion are amenities a neighborhood would like to bring to an Eau Claire park.
The Eastside Hill Neighborhood Association’s concept plan for Boyd Park that was presented Monday night to the Eau Claire City Council will be up for a vote during this afternoon’s meeting.
Steve Plaza, the city’s parks, forestry and cemetery manager, said the designs are a “living document” and actually building any of the new features would still require future votes from the council.
“The concept plan is just a roadmap for future improvements and changes can be made by the neighborhood association and the City Council,” Plaza said.
In September 2018, the association signed an agreement with the city requiring the former to pay for any improvements to Boyd Park that go beyond what’s standard for a neighborhood park.
Since last August, the neighborhood has been hosting a series of meetings to seek opinions from residents on how to improve the park.
Chris Silewski, a landscape architect with Ayres Associates hired by the neighborhood association, said a common refrain was finding ways to better connect with nature.
Located along the Eau Claire River, Boyd Park does have a small patch of native prairie vegetation. The concept plan includes overlook areas to view those habitats as well as signs to inform park visitors about them.
“There’s opportunities to see Boyd Park in a different lens,” Silewski said.
One of the existing features of the park that the plan retains is a large lawn used in wintertime as an ice skating rink.
Instead of the one playground in the park now, the concept design shows two new playgrounds — one with equipment intended for 5- to 8-year-olds and the other for pre-teens.
A second pavilion — adding to the warming house and original pavilion there now — also would be built under the plan.
The concept plan also reserves space for a skate plaza, which is a project that a group of local skateboarding enthusiasts is raising money for.
Chris Buske, an Eastside Hill resident who worked on the Boyd Park plans, said the neighborhood has met with the skaters so the two initiatives could fit with each other.
“We are working with the skaters association to make sure everybody’s happy with the development of that skate park,” he said.
If the concept plan is approved by the council today, the neighborhood association would then use the designs to seek grants or monetary contributions toward the added amenities for the park.