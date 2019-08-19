A new leader will take the reins at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley starting next month.
Ann Kaiser will be the organization’s new CEO, the club’s board of directors announced Monday.
Kaiser will succeed Denisha Tate-McAlister, who was named as interim CEO in May after former CEO Sara Antonson resigned in April.
Antonson led the club for 13 years, and left to pursue a career opportunity in a business venture, according to Leader-Telegram records.
Before becoming interim CEO in the Chippewa Valley, Tate-McAlister worked for the Boys & Girls Club of America National Movement.
The organization’s board of directors opened a nationwide search in spring for Antonson’s permanent replacement, said Paul Swartos, president of the club’s corporate board of directors.
“We took our time to make sure we found the right candidate,” Swartos told the Leader-Telegram Monday. “We received applications throughout the United States ... having Ann being a local was just a really amazing extra benefit.”
Kaiser has lived in the Eau Claire area since 1988, along with her husband, Rick. The couple has four grown children.
Kaiser has served as director of philanthropy for the HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation for more than 13 years and was designated a certified fundraising executive in 2008, according to a Boys & Girls Club press release.
The foundation received over $12 million in contributions during Kaiser’s tenure there and gave over $10 million to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for renovations, equipment and patient care.
During Kaiser’s time at the foundation, it funded the first robotic surgical system in the region, established the Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence Endowment and lecture series and raised $4.5 million through the 125th Anniversary Campaign, renovating the emergency department, women and infants’ services and cancer center.
Kaiser was the “logical choice” and a perfect fit to lead the organization, Swartos said.
“Ann will be helping to guide the staff in some of the fundraising, as well as taking on all the roles and responsibilities of CEO,” he said.
Kaiser said in a statement: “It’s been my privilege to serve in leadership positions for local nonprofits here since 2002 and I am honored to be chosen to lead Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chippewa Valley in this next chapter of the organization’s history.”
Kaiser also served on the Joshua’s Camp board of directors, as chair of the board of Family Resource Center and as outgoing president of the Clear Water Kiwanis Club in Eau Claire, according to the news release.
Kaiser is expected to take on the new position during the first two weeks of September, Swartos said.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley oversees facilities in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Chippewa Falls and Black River Falls.
The Eau Claire office is located at 1005 Oxford Ave.