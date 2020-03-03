MONDOVI — Mondovi football had one heck of a season. The Buffaloes went 6-0 in the Dunn-St. Croix, didn’t give up a single point for seven straight weeks, took a No. 1 seed into the Division 6 playoffs, and kept playing through mid-November.
Their offense was spectacular, led by the Leader-Telegram’s first team All-Northwest quarterback of the year, Carter Johnson, but it was their defense that made them truly special.
Now, four months later, those football players are doing it again, this time on the basketball court where they’re wreaking havoc on opposing teams by jumping passing lanes, picking off passes and taking the ball the other way for easy buckets. Their most recent victim: the Cadott Hornets, who fell 57-46 to the Buffaloes in the WIAA Division 4 playoff opener on Tuesday in Mondovi.
“Half our kids are playing safety or corner for our football team,” Mondovi senior Owen Schultz said. “Everyone has speed and length, it’s honestly incredible. We get tips and steals.”
That’s what the Buffaloes have preached this season. They took a team full of defensive backs and turned them into basketball players ready to jump passes and get out in transition.
“We teach the guys to read eyes, read bodies, read shoulders,” Mondovi co-head coach Ryan Christianson said.
It took the Buffaloes’ defense a little while to get going on Tuesday night. They fell behind 9-0 before burning an early timeout to regroup. The teams traded buckets for most of the half before the Hornets scored five straight points to end the first up 28-20.
“I thought Cadott had a great game plan,” Christianson said. “They beat us up with those diagonal passes and the dribble penetration. We had a gut check time at halftime.”
That’s when Mondovi began to flex its football savviness and turned up its defensive intensity.
“You’ve got to keep your composure the whole time,” Cadott coach Dusty Burish said of playing Mondovi’s defense. “We tried to tell the kids to make shorter passes ... instead of making skip passes because Mondovi baited it really well.”
It seemed as though any time the Hornets tried making an extended pass, a Buffalo player was there to pick it off for a fast break score.
“Honestly, I think our number one offense is just tips and fast breaks,” Schultz said. “We believe if you think you can get it you might as well try to get it, and if you don’t, we still have four players down at the other side who can get it.”
Johnson, a reserve player for the Buffaloes basketball team, has seen first-hand what it’s like to go up against these boys both in football and basketball practice.
“It’s not easy at all,” he said. “If you can hang with us, I give you credit.”
Cadott hung around for 32 minutes and trailed by just one with 3:10 to go, but Mondovi scored 10 straight points to end the game and advance to the regional semifinals.
“We had a really gutsy performance in the second half and battled back,” Christianson said. “These kids don’t quit. All year long they’ve done this, and good things happen.”
The dagger came with 1:41 to go in the game when Schultz went one-on-one in the post and hit Cadott star Mason Poehls with a shimmy for a bucket to go up seven.
“Every day he’s one of the first ones on the floor for practice and one of the last ones to leave,” Christianson said of Schultz. “He’s an ultra-competitive kid that we love, and we wouldn’t change him at all.”
Schultz finished with a game-high 23 points.
The game marked the end of the road for the Hornets and Poehls, who led the team with 17.9 points per game this season and 12 points on Tuesday, one off of Brad Irwin’s team-high of 13.
“He’s just got finesse,” Burish said of Poehls “He can make the outside shot; he can go inside and work as well. If he’s isolating well he can set up a lot of people.”
Mondovi will now head to Onalaska Luther to take on the No. 4 seeded Knights at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Mondovi 57, Cadott 46
Cadott: Tegan Ritter 4, Eddie Mittermeyer 3, Brad Irwin 13, Ben Steffes 2, Cole Sopiarz 10, Mason Poehls 12, Mitch Drilling 2.
Mondovi: Jarod Falkner 2, Wyatt Falkner 7, Evan Gray 4, Drew Everson 8, Owen Schultz 23, Carter Johnson 6, John Schmidtknecht 7.
3-pointers: Cadott 5 (Sopiarz 3, Mittermeyer, Poehls), Mondovi 5 (Schultz 2, W. Falkner, Gray, Schmidtknecht).
Halftime: Cadott 28-20.