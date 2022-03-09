EAU CLAIRE — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley plans to announce today a series of expansions that will enable the group to serve an additional 250 kids.
The growth plans call for launching services in Altoona and adding the capacity to serve 100 more kids in Chippewa Falls and 50 more in both Eau Claire and Menomonie.
“This truly is expanding the number of kids who can have the opportunities and experiences that broaden their horizons and help them live up to their potential,” said Ann Kaiser, CEO of the regional Boys & Girls Clubs.
Club officials already have raised nearly half of the $6.5 million they need to pay for the expansion projects that will increase overall capacity by 70%, Kaiser said.
“Everybody in the organization is super excited about building a better future for the club and the communities we serve,” said Market & Johnson vice president Jason Plante, the club’s board president and co-chair of its Better Than Ever fundraising campaign.
The club currently serves Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls. The proposed expansions include these components:
• Chippewa Falls: The club, which began renting the upper floor of the former Masonic Lodge in Chippewa Falls last June, plans to buy and renovate the building at 650 Bridgewater Ave. The organization already has raised $2.6 million toward the $3.5 million goal for the project, which would more than double the Chippewa Center’s capacity of 80 kids.
• Eau Claire: Plans call for the Eau Claire facility to undergo some renovations that include improving safety, removing walls, adding an elevator and creating a designated teen area. The club is just starting fundraising for the proposed $1.25 million upgrade to its Lee & Mary Markquart Center in the former First Lutheran Church building in Eau Claire. The club moved to the site in 2016.
• Altoona: The new program in Altoona will serve up to 50 students in grades 2-5 at Altoona Intermediate School. The Altoona club will open this summer if the organization raises $150,000 by April 1 — a challenge made easier by a $75,000 matching grant offered by its administration and board of directors.
• Menomonie: Now serving only children in grades 2-5, the program will begin providing services to up to 50 children in grade 6-12 at Menomonie Middle School.
Overall, the club will seek to raise $300,000 per year in both Menomonie and Altoona for operating funds, in part to pay for adding three full-time staff members in both locations along with a total of about 25 part-time youth development specialists.
The goal is to have the expansions complete within about four years at all four clubs, which serve youths from grades 2-12 during after-school hours, school breaks and summer.
TJ Atkins, executive director of The Community Table in Eau Claire, knows firsthand the impact Boys & Girls Clubs can have on young people and thus is a strong backer of expanding the program’s reach in the Chippewa Valley.
She attended her local Boys & Girls Club as often as possible as a youth in South Dakota from age 11 to 18, eventually being named the statewide Boys & Girls Clubs youth of the year in her junior year of high school in 1994.
“It meant a lot to me,” Atkins said. “I learned a lot about life and leadership skills and took on leadership positions because of the skills I learned at the club.”
Reaching more students is a great idea, she said, because that will help generate the next generation of leaders in the Chippewa Valley and across the country.
The other fundraising campaign co-chair, Lasker Jewelers owner Nicole Lasker, said the need for Boys & Girls Clubs services has never been greater than right now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Club kids are more likely than others to graduate, seek higher education and get a job and less likely to experience addiction, get involved with the law or become incarcerated, Lasker said, adding that such a positive impact is the reason she has served as a longtime board member.
Club officials noted that the demand for club services has skyrocketed in the wake of the pandemic, which has caused stress and led to learning loss for many students.
“We help kids feel appreciated, valued and understood for who they are when they walk in the door,” Kaiser said.
Staff members try to help kids develop resiliency and coping skills needed to rebound from the pandemic and confront future life challenges, Kaiser said.
“Instead of kids going home and potentially being alone after school, they can go to a place that offers emotional support, social interaction and fun,” she said, adding with a chuckle, “When kids don’t want to go home at 6:30, we consider that a compliment.”
The expansion projects also will provide additional space for children to spread out — a healthy side effect of pandemic precautions that will be continued.
The clubs, which are funded through a combination of grants, donations and user fees, also have been meeting a community need by putting more emphasis on workforce development recently by taking field trips to area employers and bringing experts in to talk about career options.
“This is not a babysitting service. It’s really an extension of the classroom,” Plante said. “It’s much more than drop your kids off for a couple hours and we’ll watch them and play some games. We provide critical services for lots of kids.”
Club resources remain open to everybody by keeping fees low — $15 a year for one child and a maximum of $30 for a family during the school year and $15 a day or $60 a week in the summer — and by offering scholarships for anyone unable to pay the suggested fees.