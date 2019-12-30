CHETEK — Kyle Bilodeau was born with a gift. It first showed itself in middle school when Kyle began growing faster and taller than all his peers.
“I was always bigger and stronger than other guys,” he said.
It was the kind of gift every young basketball fan wishes for. His father, Mike, said Kyle used to play basketball on the driveway for hours after school. When it was too cold outside to play hoops, he’d watch his favorite NBA players on TV as much as he could.
The problem with the gift was it came with a catch. The same height that has allowed him to flourish at Chetek-Weyerhauser as the school’s star forward happened to cost him years of agony.
At 6-foot-6, Kyle’s bones had already developed into adulthood when he was still in middle school. It gave him the kind of towering size that basketball coaches dream about. But his muscles couldn’t catch up to his bones.
As his bones grew, they stretched his muscles like elastic bands. At first it was OK, a little tension isn’t that bad. But as his body continued to grow, his muscles hit a breaking point.
“In middle school I started pulling muscles and having injuries with my hamstrings and my calves and my quads because everything was so tight,” he said. “I could barely touch my knees when I bent over. I’d pull and I’d tear my hamstrings over and over.”
To Mike, Kyle looked like an 80-year-old man. He’d hobble around the house, painfully stretching his muscles trying to get his body to function properly.
“There would be times he’d be sitting on the couch and he’d get up and he couldn’t even walk,” Mike said. “He’d just be in agony because his legs hurt so much.”
When he played basketball, he’d look incredible for short periods, but then a muscle would pull or snap and he’d be done for the game and sometimes longer.
“You feel for the kid,” Bulldogs coach Hans Olson said. “He was full of energy. We went to a team dinner in his freshman year and he tried jumping over a snowbank and he sprained his ankle. He just didn’t have any strength in his legs.”
Kyle’s mother, Jenny, said he tried all sorts of things to fix his ailing body. He’d go to bed some nights in boots designed to stretch his tendons. When that didn’t work, doctors gave him a cast to try and fix his ailments. Unfortunately for Kyle, what he really needed was an MRI and doctors were afraid that might kill him.
The Gun Accident
It was around Christmastime in 2012 when Kyle and his father went to a shooting range to have some fun.
Kyle had shot the gun a few times when all of the sudden it exploded in his hand. Tiny metal pieces from the barrel came flying off and went into his left eye.
There was no blood or anything, but Kyle said he was dizzy and felt out of sorts.
“I think I had a concussion,” he said. “I was in shock, crying, covering my eye with my hat.”
He went back home to rest for a little while, but when his health didn’t improve, his parents took him to the Barron Mayo Clinic emergency room to see a doctor.
“They started taking CT scans and at that point the doctor could tell there were particles in the eye,” Jenny remembered. “That’s when (the doctor) said we really need to get him to the Children’s Hospital over in Minneapolis to get surgery right away.”
Kyle’s surgery was successful. Though his parents feared he could have serious long-term damage, the doctors reassured them it was nothing glasses couldn’t correct.
“It was pretty scary,” Mike said. “At the time I was like ‘wow,’ but now you look back on it and it doesn’t really effect his day to day life.”
Kyle was fortunate to keep his sight relatively intact. He still wears glasses on a day-to-day basis, but considering his family has a history of vision problems, according to Mike, he was probably going to eventually need glasses anyway. The one long-term side effect for Kyle was it meant doctors couldn’t truly examine his body to solve his growing issue.
Growing out of it
Had Kyle gone into an MRI machine, doctors weren’t sure what would happen to any possible metal fragments remaining inside his head. The magnetic force of the machine could pull them out of his head in any direction and that was a risk nobody was willing to take.
Instead, doctors tried other things to figure out what was wrong with him.
When he tore his meniscus in seventh grade, he had to undergo surgery just to see what was wrong with him.
“They went in and did a separate surgery to scope out what was wrong,” he said. “It was a lot longer, slower process than if I could just get an MRI.”
In high school, his body was still not working properly. Olson remembered one game during which Kyle was just running around normally until his body betrayed him.
“I heard Velcro just rip,” he said, “and it’s Kyle laying on the floor and he’s just screaming and he’s scared.”
It was a tendon in his leg that he tore, keeping him out a few days.
“In my mind, I thought a couple times ‘was it worth it for him? If you don’t do this, you don’t get hurt. Should you just quit?’” Mike said. “But there was no quit in him.”
Somehow Kyle fought through it all. He endured years of pain and kept battling back because he wanted to play the game he’d always loved.
Six games into his 2019-20 season and Kyle is leading the Bulldogs in points and rebounds per game. He’s been the dominant force Olson had hoped for when he first met Kyle in middle school.
Now, everyone is just hoping Kyle can stay healthy for this entire season and he can finally fulfill the potential his body has always had. After this year, Kyle will fulfill his dream of playing collegiate basketball when he graduates to play basketball at UW-Superior next season.