Tanner Linduski got up early and went to the YMCA and shot buckets Tuesday morning.
When he got to the Eagles Nest in the evening, he was ready.
“It gave me some confidence,” said the 6-3 senior, “I felt the hot hand when I got here.”
With heralded 6-7 Caden Boser saddled with fouls in his scoreless first half, the shooting of Linduski and Ethan Van Grunsven helped pick up the slack.
From a 2-point halftime lead, Eau Claire Memorial went on to an 80-67 win over Superior in the season opener.
“It was a little sloppy, a typical first game,” said Memorial coach Chad Brieske. “But I liked the energy and effort.”
Linduski wound up with 24 points while Boser came on like a wild fire to score 21 points, all in the last 18 minutes. He also dominated the boards with 14 rebounds.
“Tanner was rock solid,” Brieske said. “His experience showed and helped us in the first half with Boser limited.”
The Old Abes led all the way from the opening minutes although they did have trouble putting the Spartans away in the second half but were able to match every counter attack.
“We were hoping to chip away at the lead more than we did when Boser was out,” Superior coach Jake Smith said. “But No. 22 (Linduski) was just exceptional. Memorial has a nice team.”
“They hit some big shots,” Brieske said of the Spartans, “but we were able to respond.”
The Old Abes opened the second half with two 3-pointers by Linduski and one by Van Grunsven and built the lead over 10 points three times but Superior was able to fight back.
With a slim 62-57 lead with four minutes to play, Boser hit a basket and two free throws and Kevin Butler a basket to pretty much put the Spartans away.
Van Grunsven, a four-year player, showed his experience by supporting Linduski and Boser with 14 points and Mekhi Shaw, taking over for Altherelle Robbins – who is out for a few games – added nine points. Butler had eight off the bench.
“We used 10 players and they all did a good job,” Brieske said. “Caden was a little juiced up in the first half and got in a bad situation. But it was good to learn to play without him.”
“Obviously, we missed him,” Linduski said of Boser. “But it was the next man up.”
Superior had an outstanding player in 6-4 Joey Barker, who scored 17 of his team’s first half points and wound up as the game’s top scorer with 26.
“We knew he was one of the best players in our area – and he played like it,” Brieske said.
Draden Jensen added 13 points Lars Olson 10 for the Spartans, who opened the season earlier with a loss to Oshkosh North.
Memorial opens Big Rivers Conference play when it hosts Rice Lake Friday night.
MEMORIAL 80, SUPERIOR 67
Superior: FGM-FGA FTM-FTA TP: Joey Barker 10-24 3-4 26, Lars Olson, 5-6 0-0 10, Draden Jensen 4-14 3-4 13, Robert Olson 1-2 0-1 2, Johnny Rhodes 1-2 2-2 4, Shane Leask 1-2 1-2 4, Ben Hunter 1-1 4-6 6, Evan Bennett 0-1 2-2 2 . Totals 23-53 15-21 67.
Memorial: Tanner Linduski 9-13 2-4 24, Ethan Van Grunsven 6-11 0-0 14, Caden Boser 9-16 3-4 21, Mekhi Shaw 4-5 0-0 9, Duncan McKinley 2-3 0-0 4, Kevin Butler 4-7 0-2 8, Marco Ebeling 0-0 0-2 0, Will Boser 0-1 0-0 0, Landen Van Grunsven 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-58 5-12 80.
Halftime: Memorial 30-28. 3-point goals: Superior 6-21 (Barker 3-7, Jensen 2-7, Leask 1-2, Rhodes 0-1), Memorial 7-20 (Linduski 4-7, E. Van Grunsven 2-6, Shaw 1-2, Boser 0-5). Rebounds: Superior 26 (L. Olson 6, Barker 5), Memorial 37 (Boser 14). Total fouls: Superior 14, Memorial 23. Turnovers: Superior 13, Memorial 15. Officials: Fred Hancock, Dan Hoffman, Casey Eckardt. Records: Superior 0-2. Memorial 1-0.