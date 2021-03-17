It was a banner year for Eau Claire boys basketball programs.
All four teams from the city finished above .500, with Immanuel Lutheran topping the bunch with a 17-3 mark and a Small Dairyland Conference title. Regis rode a red-hot run in the second half of the season to finish second in the Western Cloverbelt standings, while Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North regrouped after each program lost its all-time leading scorer to put on a positive season.
So, it should be no surprise that this year's all-city boys basketball team is an impressive bunch. The squad, selected by the Leader-Telegram sports staff, consists of Eau Claire North's Chad Kron and Henry Wilkinson, Eau Claire Memorial's Will Boser, Regis' JP Wolterstorff and Immanuel Lutheran's Ryan Zimmerman.
Kron upped his scoring average from 13.8 as a junior to 20 points per game in his final campaign with the Huskies, helping the team to a second straight regional title. North coach Todd Marks said he embraced the role of leader for the team, something needed given the departures the program faced.
He scored at least 20 points nine times and twice surpassed the 30-point mark, netting 35 against New Richmond and 32 against Rice Lake. He was a first team All-Big Rivers selection and a WBCA Division 1 all-state honorable mention. He's only the fourth player in school history to surpass 1,000 points for a career.
"His passion and heart are immeasurable," Marks said. "The intensity and focus he brought day in and day out completely elevated those around him. Chad had an absolute monster year this season."
Wilkinson did well in stepping into a No. 2 role with the Huskies in his junior season. The 6-foot-3 wing averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game while earning an All-Big Rivers honorable mention.
He opened up the season with a bang, scoring 29 against Eau Claire Memorial and at least 22 in three of North's first four games. With Kron's graduation, he's set to step into the alpha role for the team next season.
“Henry’s versatility was essential for the success of our team," Marks said. "Offensively he handled the ball, distributed, and scored it. Defensively, he was multi-faceted, which really aided in the strength of our defense. He took a major step forward in his game this season in helping our team be successful. Henry is a wonderful young man who will continue to get better and better.”
Boser went from a rotation player to a focal point for the Old Abes, helping fill the offensive hole left by his brother's graduation. A 6-foot-5 guard, Boser emerged as one of, if not the best, long-range shooters in the area. He topped the Leader-Telegram's 3-point chart with 74 makes.
He averaged 20.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 38% from deep.
"Will is one of the most skilled players in the area," Memorial coach Chad Brieske said. "His tireless work ethic has allowed him to take his game to new levels."
The Ramblers went on a 10-game win streak before falling in regional play to Spring Valley and Wolterstorff was a big reason why. The 6-foot-2 guard earned Western Cloverbelt co-player of the year after averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. His 49.5% hit rate from beyond the 3-point line ranked him among the best in the state.
He set a season high with 32 points against Osseo-Fairchild on Feb. 8, just three days after he scored 30 against Stanley-Boyd.
"JP was consistent night in and night out for us this year," Regis coach Bryant Brenner said. "(He) was our team leader."
Zimmerman led the charge for a highly-successful Lancer squad. A first team All-Dairyland pick, the senior guard scored 20.3 points per game to pace the Small Dairyland for a second straight year. He helped Immanuel to its first conference title since 2003-04 and only its second-ever regional title.
He also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 3.1 assists per game and surpassed 1,000 points for his career. Immanuel coach Tom Williams said he was the main reason the team finished 17-3 this season.
"Ryan was definitely an offensive threat. Just looking at his career, he was a big part of the program’s success.” said Williams, Zimmerman's grandfather who is retiring after 24 years in charge of the program.