EAU CLAIRE — Crews from contractor Kraemer North America continued building a structure last week that will support a pedestrian bridge while a damaged pier is rebuilt in the Chippewa River. Structural problems in this pier became apparent in June when a heave was spotted in the bridge deck that rests upon it. After the pier in the middle of the river is reconstructed, a similar process will then be used to improve two neighboring piers, according to a project update posted to the city’s website. Abutments on both ends of the bridge are also being repaired to address worn out parts and prevent future structural problems. The High Bridge has been closed since the damage was discovered in June, and the city has allocated up to $3 million for emergency repairs. Kraemer mobilized its crews to the bridge in early August to begin repairs. Rising water levels caused a weeklong delay that month, but work has proceeded since then. The repair project will continue into 2022, according to the city. For live video of the repair work, go to the city’s website at tinyurl.com/2bff6998.
