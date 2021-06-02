EAU CLAIRE — This weekend Eau Claire could break its record high temperature for the date, just one week after tying its record low temperature of 32 degrees on Sunday.
A several-day heat wave expected to hit the Midwest is also heading for western Wisconsin.
Thermostats in Eau Claire could hit the low 90s starting Friday and stretching through Monday, said Chris O’Brien, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Twin Cities office.
“Possibly even a little higher, but it’s definitely the warmest weather of the year so far,” O’Brien said.
The NWS’ official forecast for Eau Claire this weekend is a high of 90 degrees on Friday, 92 degrees on Saturday and 91 degrees on Sunday.
Saturday is likely going to be the city’s best shot for breaking its record high temperature of 92 degrees, a record it set in 1968, O’Brien said.
Friday and Sunday are a long shot; the record high temps for those days are 93 and 95 degrees, respectively, O’Brien said.
“It’s a little early to get this kind of heat in, but it happens,” he said.
Residents of the Eau Claire area can expect some humidity, but not “the oppressive humidity we get later in the summer … not those 70-plus dewpoints that really make it feel miserable,” O’Brien said.
Skies will likely be clear this weekend, he added.
National and state agencies urged people to be careful about being outdoors in extreme heat.
Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths most years, according to the NWS.
In extremely hot weather people should hydrate, try to stay in air-conditioned places, stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, never leave pets or people inside parked cars and check on loved ones who live alone, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a news release.
Last year in Wisconsin, 689 people went to the emergency department, 67 were hospitalized and seven people died of heat-related causes, the DHS said.
Emergency room visits were highest in people aged 15 to 34. People 65 and older were most likely to be hospitalized.
Anyone can get sick from the heat, even young and healthy people, if they don’t stay cool and hydrate, the DHS said. People who feel overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseous or who have muscle cramps could be experiencing heat illness and should move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan and put on cool washcloths.