Lee Alberson had been south of the border a couple times.
But this trip was different. The destination was further south than even Mexico’s southern border. And it was no vacation.
Instead of lazy days on the beach, Alberson’s October trip involved leaving his wife and two young kids behind in exchange for long, hot days of manual labor in Tierra Blanca Chixoy, a tiny village tucked in the rainforest of north-central Guatemala.
The journey also gave the 33-year-old Eau Claire Energy Cooperative line worker the opportunity to do something few people can claim in the 21st century: Alberson helped bring electricity to dozens of families for the first time.
The light bulbs were almost unnecessary when the 11-member volunteer crew from Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois completed the wiring.
“Their smiles literally lit up the room,” Alberson said of what he witnessed inside a home when a young mother and her children first flicked a switch to turn on a light. “The kids were jumping around because they were just so happy.”
Alberson, of Eau Claire, volunteered for the mission because he thought it would be a rare chance to help a community with a real need while also giving him the opportunity to see a new part of the world.
The trip, organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, lived up to Alberson’s lofty expectations.
After being selected as the leader of the Wisconsin team, Alberson joined leaders from Iowa and Illinois in June for a scouting mission to get the lay of the land and plan their electrifying return trip. The obstacles immediately became clear: The village was 45 miles from the nearest main road, they would have to do most of their work without the aid of their usual tools of the trade, and the tropical climate would be a challenge for workers from the Upper Midwest.
When the full crew returned in October, they worked for 18 days in sweltering humidity and temperatures exceeding 90 degrees to extend overhead power lines 2.2 miles from a nearby village (where a previous NRECA mission had stopped) and then install 1.8 more miles of wiring to bring electricity to 50 homes, a church, a school and a medical outpost.
When the workers finally reached the point where they could do wiring inside the homes — most of which had thatched roofs and dirt floors — they looked forward to a reprieve from the hot sun. Instead, they found themselves installing one of four bulbs in each dwelling directly over an open-flame fire pit kept burning all the time for cooking the homemade tortillas served with every meal.
“We were all pretty excited to start wiring homes because we thought we would get a break from the heat, but it turned out to be just as hot,” Alberson said last week on a day when the low temperature in Eau Claire was minus 3 degrees, or about 100 degrees cooler than he experienced two months earlier in Tierra Blanca Chixoy.
He acknowledged, however, that the crew actually caught a break from the weather because it rained every night but held off during the daytime so the men could work.
Monica Obrycki, chief administrative officer for Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, said the organization’s board of directors was happy to support the project by giving Alberson, who she called an “amazing person” and a perfect match for the task, time off from his job while still paying his full-time salary.
“We just really felt like it’s a good thing anytime we can give an employee the opportunity to turn power on for a community for the first time,” Obrycki said, noting that it’s easy for Americans to take electricity for granted. “It gives them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see how important and impactful access to electricity can be.”
Indeed, lineman Greg Falde of Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services said participating in the project reminded him of his grandfather telling stories about the 1930s when electric lines first lit up the rural Pierce County neighborhood where Falde still lives today and where his great-grandfather settled after arriving from Norway.
“You almost get a sense of the history of the whole thing,” Falde said. “You get a feeling for what it was like when the same thing happened for your own grandparents.”
Each day in Guatemala the line workers drove 24 miles from the city where they stayed to the village where they were installing electricity. The commute took about an hour and half each way — through ponds and over rickety plank bridges — because of the rough terrain and poor condition of the unpaved roads.
The line workers also were forced to get by without bucket trucks, meaning they had to use harnesses to shimmy up power poles to install the electric lines.
But all of the short-term hardships were worth the long-term gains Alberson expects electric power to bring to the villagers, some of whom plugged their cellphone chargers into outlets before the power was turned on in anticipation of the kind of breakthrough moment that occurred for many Wisconsinites after the Rural Electrification Act of 1936. Before each home got two outlets, residents often relied on a few shared solar devices to charge phones.
“I think their lives are going to change because of this project,” Alberson said, adding that one of the first things villagers want to do is drill a well and install an electric pump to retrieve clean drinking water.
They now get their water for drinking, bathing and washing dishes from a creek with water so murky that most Wisconsin residents wouldn’t even swim in it, he said.
In the meantime, the U.S. crew also presented each household with a water filter — paid for through fundraising by employees of participating electric co-ops — expected to provide clean drinking water for a couple years.
Residents also were excited about being able to store food in refrigerators or freezers instead of having to make everything from scratch daily, a prospect that one woman explained would allow her daughters to go to school instead of staying home to help with daily chores, Alberson said.
“I hope our work made their lives a little easier and a little better all around,” Falde said.
Though the Guatemalan people tend to be reserved and typically don’t show a lot of emotion, Alberson and Falde agreed the residents clearly were enthusiastic about the brighter future, both literally and figuratively, that electricity could bring. Residents showed their appreciation by volunteering to carry equipment for the line workers and sometimes even carrying heavy power poles on their shoulders for up to two miles.
“They were so grateful,” Alberson said. “One local man told me he was most happy about how we changed the life their kids will have.”
Wisconsin Electric Cooperative Association President and CEO Steve Freese said in a news release that officials of the group were proud to be part of the project.
“It was hard, physical work done in intense heat, but our linemen got the job done ahead of schedule, bringing electricity and clean water to people who were incredibly thankful and gracious,” Freese said.
Through it all, the Wisconsin linemen recognized the experience was beneficial for them as well.
“It gave us a nice sense of accomplishment, and it really made you appreciate what we have here in the United States,” Alberson said.
After enduring all of the hardships and brutal conditions, Falde may have summed up the volunteers’ humanitarian attitude best when he said, “I’d jump all over the chance to do something like that again, and I’d recommend a trip like that to anyone who ever gets a similar opportunity.”