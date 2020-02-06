The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee on Thursday approved a proposal to make broadband development easier and quicker.
The committee approved a proposal to create a chapter in the county Code of Ordinance related to broadband network projects. A broadband network project means wireline or wireless communication facilities that bring broadband access to county residents, such as installing fiber optic cable in rural areas.
The proposal is intended to streamline future broadband development projects easier by reviewing applications in a timely manner. It would require that permit applications for a broadband network project be considered for completeness within 10 calendar days. Once an application is complete, the county will approve or deny it within 60 days. If an applicant does not receive notification in 60 days, the application will be considered approved. The ordinance also means an applicant would pay a maximum fee of $100.
The proposal will be brought to the County Board during its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 19. If approved by the County Board, it would make the county more likely to receive a Broadband Forward certification from the state Public Service Commission. That certification signifies that a community is “broadband ready,” has reduced obstacles for investing in and expanding broadband services and could make the county more likely to receive broadband grants from the state.
Improvement sought
Three members of the public spoke at the beginning of the meeting expressing the need for better broadband in rural parts of the county.
Troy Schulner lives in Drammen and receives spotty broadband service, so he is looking for new, better alternatives.
Mike Albertson also resides in Drammen and is in a similar situation. His current provider is Frontier Communications, which is likely filing for bankruptcy soon.
“Our broadband is pretty much nothing,” Albertson said. “We’re surrounded by fiber optics, but they won’t come in and we don’t understand why. We keep reaching out and we keep being denied.”
Albertson commutes to work in Chippewa Falls and wants to have the option of working from home, but the poor internet service doesn’t allow it; he is lucky if he can send emails from his house.
Martin Vos lives in Brunswick near a fiber optic line but not close enough to receive the high-speed internet into his home, so he’d like a way to receive the quality service.
“I can see high-speed cable from where I live, but I can’t get to it,” Vos said.
Telecommuter resolution
Rod Eslinger, county planning and development director, mentioned that several towns in the county have approved a broadband telecommuter resolution: Seymour, Pleasant Valley, Brunswick, Drammen and Bridge Creek. That approval signifies the towns’ openness to broadband and telecommuting expansion.
The next Broadband Committee meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.