The Eau Claire County Broadband Committee discussed on Thursday what to include on an upcoming optional broadband survey for county residents and how to spread awareness about the survey.
The survey’s purpose will be to have a better sense of broadband connection in different parts of the county and which areas are underserved. That information will be helpful to present when the county applies for grant funding in the future.
Once it is approved, the survey will be available on the county website. It may also have a paper form for people without easy access to the internet.
County planning and development director Rod Eslinger presented a preliminary survey for feedback from committee members. The preliminary survey asked respondents to test download and upload speeds on their computers and fill out a few questions, including their address, how important it is for them to have broadband and how satisfied they are with current broadband service.
Committee members said the preliminary survey was an excellent start and suggested a few tweaks, including if certain questions were needed, potential questions to include and how to make people more likely to complete it. To spread the word, members suggested having information available at polling places during spring elections in April, including it in school newsletters and having county officials pass out information about it while they are canvassing for the spring election.
Eslinger and the Planning and Development Department will make changes before presenting the survey for final approval during the next Broadband Committee meeting in February.
“We want to get this out there and we want to keep it out there as long as we can to get fair feedback,” Eslinger said.
Other business
- The committee held a closed session for about 35 minutes with members of the WEAU television station and Astrea, an internet, TV and phone service provider, to discuss potential future options to expand broadband possibilities for county residents. No action was taken from the closed session.
The next Broadband Committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6.