MADISON — A Bruce man will spend 18 months in prison for making false statements to federal officials concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the U.S.
Alfredo Aguilar, 52, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Madison.
MADISON — A Bruce man will spend 18 months in prison for making false statements to federal officials concerning workers from other countries hired to perform labor in the U.S.
Alfredo Aguilar, 52, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Madison.
Aguilar was ordered to pay $1,144,693 in restitution to the non-citizen workers and a civil penalty totaling $210,696.
According to court records:
From 2015 to December 2018, Aguilar was a co-owner of Northwoods Forestry, a business based in Eleva.
Aguilar recruited workers from Mexico and Central America, known as H-2B workers, to work in forestry by planting and caring for trees and clearing and developing woodland.
Through the H-2B program, employers are permitted to hire temporary workers from other countries to perform labor to address one-time, seasonal, intermittent, or peak needs.
Northwoods Forestry agents made statements and attestations under oath to the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services regarding the type of work the workers would do and the wages they would receive.
Aguilar admitted that he placed Northwoods Forestry H-2B workers with non-forestry employers including in meat packing, construction, roofing, agriculture, painting, fur processing and landscaping businesses. He assured those employers that the H-2B employees could legally work at their businesses when he knew that was not true.
Aguilar also admitted that Northwoods Forestry did not pay the workers the highest applicable wages, did not pay the workers overtime, deducted the cost of safety boots from the wages of employees sent to work in meat packing, and deducted expenses and subsistence for transportation to and from the U.S. from the H-2B employees’ pay, all contrary to their sworn statements to the Department of Labor.
“My office is committed to holding accountable those who exploit vulnerable workers,” U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said.
“We will continue to work with the Department of Labor and our other law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute such offenses,” he said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.