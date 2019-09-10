Eau Claire County Supervisor Brandon Buchanan announced his resignation Monday, effective immediately. Buchanan is moving to Madison to be closer to his girlfriend, a graduate student at UW-Madison.
Buchanan had served on the County Board since April 2016 as a Democrat representing the 27th District. He previously was a member of the Eau Claire City Council from April 2006 to August 2009.
Buchanan had planned to relocate within the next several months but said housing opportunities in Madison opened up quicker than he expected, and he decided to move this week.
Buchanan said he has received an “overwhelmingly positive” response since his announcement.
“I would like to thank the people of Eau Claire for their dedicated support over the past several years,” Buchanan wrote in his resignation letter. “It has been a great joy and honor to serve in these positions and advocate for protecting our environment, jobs that pay a living wage, and working to advance justice and equality for all people.”
Buchanan also expressed pride in his efforts as a county supervisor related to treatment court programs, alternatives to incarceration and expanded mental health services.
Buchanan said he appreciated the Eau Claire area’s mix of diverse activities along with the fact that it was small enough to provide him the chance to make a difference on a local level.
“It’s a wonderful community, so in that sense it was difficult,” Buchanan said. “... At the same time, it also wasn’t difficult because I’ve found someone who is making me really happy right now.”
Buchanan said he is considering a few career options. He does not have plans to pursue public office in the near future.
“Right now I am enjoying just taking a little bit of a breather,” Buchanan said.
The County Board has multiple options to address the position vacated by Buchanan before the term expires in April 2020. It could leave the seat vacant; hold a special election for 27th District residents to vote on an interim supervisor; or vote to appoint an interim supervisor from a number of applicants.