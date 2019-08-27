Runners in Saturday’s Buckshot Run will get a special treat.
After she helps recite the oath in opening ceremonies, Bobby Jo Gates will hand out water and greet the participants with high-5’s at the finish line.
Gates, 43, is a 30-year member of the Indianhead Special Olympics program and realizes what the Buckshot Run, presented by WIN Technology, has done for the program.
“It gets people motivated to help us,” she said. “It helps pay for our equipment and our trips to the state tournament.”
In its 37 years, the Buckshot Run has generated well over $1 million for the program, which covers an 18-county area of northwest Wisconsin that includes over 1,000 athletes.
The programs offered are bowling, swimming, track and field, basketball, snow-shoeing and cross country skiing.
Gates, a 1995 Eau Claire Memorial graduate who is in the Eau Claire adult program, has participated in most of the sports.
And she has her collection of medals from the state tournaments.
She has won awards in basketball skills, snow-shoeing, bowling and swimming.
“It’s so exciting and gives you a big smile,” she said.
Through the years, she has been in programs at Fairchild, Osseo and Locust Lane in Eau Claire.
“Special Olympics is so important to me because I enjoy being with my friends and we help each other out and get along well,” she said.
She remembers coaches such as Bob and Jan Lesniewski, Cindy Klevgard, Lisa Donnellan and Larry Gates, her father, and Pat McNally.
“The coaches really treat us well,” she said.
Gates also keeps busy on her own. She works as a bagger at Festival Foods on Birch Street and gets along with all the people.
“She knows people,” said mother Brenda Gates. “She’s popular and when we go places, people will stop and talk to her.”
But it is with the Special Olympics program and her friends that she is most happy. And she knows how she would feel without it.
“I’d be bored,” she said.