As part of the process of making initial 2020 budget recommendations later this month, the Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee met with many entities during a meeting Wednesday.
The committee received updates from 17 county and community departments throughout the course of the day. Two of the updates focused on the county’s Human Resources Department and economic development challenges facing the county.
Human resources
After receiving brief updates about the HR Department, Supervisor Jerry Wilkie mentioned the possibility of delaying the hiring of a new human resources director due to significant fiscal issues in the county.
Assistant HR director Amanda Twitchell said a vacancy might be okay on a short-term basis but would not be beneficial in the long run because the department would focus more on compliance issues instead of developing programs.
“I don’t think that’s in the best interest of our employees,” Twitchell said.
Eau Claire County Administrator Kathryn Schauf agreed with Twitchell and said an HR director is a key component of county leadership who can take a broader view of the department and help develop long-term initiatives.
“We don’t want to get back to simply reacting to what’s happening at the time,” Schauf said.
The position has been vacant for a few weeks, and Schauf said the county is considering hiring someone for the position in the first quarter of 2020.
Supervisor Stella Pagonis agreed that strategic planning is important, but she asked if the department has the ability to implement them in the short-term with one fewer employee, given the county’s dire financial straits.
No conclusion was reached, and Wilkie said ample room exists for debate.
“There is no good solution; it’s picking the lesser of evils,” Wilkie said.
Supervisor Steve Chilson inquired about making countywide employee satisfaction surveys. He said the county will be facing tough financial decisions in the near future, and receiving input from employees could be valuable when weighing decisions to make. Twitchell said that was a good idea, but she said it would be challenging to respond to the surveys and take appropriate action.
Economic development
Luke Hanson, executive director of the Eau Claire County Development Corp., briefly outlined a three-year strategic plan that includes growing existing businesses and recruiting new companies to the area. He said issues that could impede economic development include location, local health care costs and workforce recruitment.
Pagonis asked how the area attracts employees. Hanson said the main avenue involves working with local universities and technical colleges to help incentivize students to stay here. He noted that about 83% of local students leave for jobs outside the area.
“Right now we have a brain drain,” Hanson said.
Supervisor James Dunning inquired why such a high number of students are leaving. Hanson said some of them grew up outside the area and move back near their hometown after school, while others move to a larger city with better job opportunities.
Chilson, a manager at Chilson Automotive Family of Dealerships, said competitive wages are not the only factor for attracting newer, younger employees. Other important considerations are quality of life, number of work hours and schedule flexibility. He said the company has had trouble recruiting employees, particularly in occupations like automotive technician.
“There is such a dire shortage in those areas,” Chilson said.
The next Finance and Budget Committee meeting is scheduled to begin Friday at 8:30 a.m.