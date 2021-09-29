EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services is requesting more than 20 employees next year to better serve vulnerable people in the community.
According to County Administrator Kathryn Schauf’s 2022 budget proposal, DHS would add 11.83 new full-time workers and fill 10.5 full-time positions that are currently vacant because they are on the county bridge plan. The bridge plan is a cost-saving measure the county instituted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.
When combining the new jobs and the positions being taken off the bridge plan, next year’s budget would add 22.33 full-time employees to DHS at an estimated cost of $2.01 million. About 90% of that cost, or $1.83 million, would be funded by state and federal dollars, with the county paying for the rest. Adding those employees should also increase DHS revenue, Schauf said.
The proposed DHS staffing additions were reviewed Wednesday morning during a joint meeting between the county Finance and Budget Committee and Human Resources Committee. Because it had a tied vote of 2-2, the Human Resources Committee could not recommend approval or denial of the proposed additions. Supervisors Judy Gatlin and Katherine Schneider supported the proposal, while Supervisors Mark Beckfield and Kevin Stelljes opposed it. Supervisor Stella Pagonis was absent when the vote was taken.
The Finance and Budget Committee will consider the DHS proposal and make a recommendation during a meeting next month. During its Sept. 20 meeting, the DHS Board unanimously voted in support of Schauf’s budget proposal. The 2022 budget can still be altered before being brought to the County Board for final consideration in November.
The additional positions would generally help DHS be more responsive to community needs and more proactively work to reduce waitlists and crisis calls while also bringing in revenue.
Beckfield and Stelljes voiced some support for the services DHS provides but said they weren’t comfortable recommending that all 22.33 positions be filled.
In response to a question from Beckfield, DHS Director Diane Cable said the department is doing a really good job overall. Beckfield agreed, saying the department does “excellent work.”
Schneider noted that even though the department provides quality services, room for improvement exists, and more funding would likely lead to better outcomes.
Luke Fedie, DHS behavioral health administrator, agreed, saying DHS workers do their best with the resources they are provided.
“We do really well with what we have, and there’s always room for growth and improvement in all our programs,” Fedie said.
Beckfield said the overarching challenge is to determine how to allocate the county’s finite resources in ways that best serve every community member and county department.
“Unfortunately the money isn’t there,” Beckfield said. “I would really love to give every department everything … Doing what’s right for all (county) employees in all the departments and also taking care of our customer, which is our taxpayer — I think (those) are all very important, and that’s why I see parts of this I really want to support, but there are parts of it I have a very difficult time supporting.”
Gatlin said she appreciates Beckfield’s perspective, but she also noted that the people served by DHS are crucial to consider when making decisions.
During Wednesday’s meeting, several DHS officials outlined what impact the additional positions would have on department programs and the people they serve.
The crisis program requested four positions be removed from the bridge plan: three crisis social workers and one crisis supervisor. That would bring the program from seven to 11 workers and prevent the likelihood of repeat crisis calls.
Crisis calls made to the department this year have increased compared to previous years, DHS officials said. A crisis call generally happens if someone is at risk of harming themselves or others. Fedie said DHS has recently dealt with more people facing acute challenges, including “much higher levels of suicidality than we’ve seen before.”
The children’s long term support program requested six new positions: five social workers and one social work supervisor. That would bring CLTS from 11 to 17 full-time workers and help decrease the number of children with disabilities on a waitlist to receive program services. There are currently 143 children on the waitlist.
Ron Schmidt, DHS deputy director, noted the importance of the services CLTS provides.
“It’s a critical, positive support that people are appreciative (of), and it’s extremely important,” Schmidt. “I just think that if we want to help our community, no child with a physical disability or developmental disability should be waiting.”
The outpatient clinic and treatment court program requested three positions: one new therapist, one therapist off the bridge plan and one social work supervisor off the bridge plan. That would bring the program from 12 to 15 employees and reduce its waiting list, which currently stands at 69 people.
Jen Coyne, clinic and treatment court manager, said the work is intensive and that additional employees are needed to support DHS staff and the people they work with. Program workers help people dealing with mental illness, physical abuse, sexual abuse and other types of trauma, which can be emotionally draining.
“We’re working with people who are in tremendous pain, and as helpers, we bear the weight of their stories,” Coyne said. “Some of the people we serve die as a result of their pain (or) mental illness.”
Coyne said an additional supervisor to provide support would also assist with employee burnout and retention.
“We can’t sit with those stories all on our own and effectively continue to work,” Coyne said. “We need guidance. We need direction. We need someone at work that we know we can go to and talk to and process … and also someone to bear witness to our pain.”
Supervisor Robin Leary, a member of the Finance and Budget Committee, said she is in favor of adding most but not all of the DHS positions, noting that the county government has a duty to serve the most vulnerable people in the community.
“They do need help, and we need to help them,” Leary said. “I really think a lot of this needs to be supported, but I can’t support all of these positions.”
Supervisor Jim Dunning, a member of the Finance and Budget Committee, seemed supportive of adding workers and said Wednesday’s meeting provided excellent information for him to consider when voting on the budget.
Supervisors were mixed in their support to add many DHS workers, and it remains to be seen if the proposal will be approved by the County Board in November.