EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County budget process review task force clarified the role of the Finance and Budget Committee in developing the county budget during a meeting Tuesday.
The task force approved an ordinance that outlined how the Finance and Budget Committee will work on the annual budget and clarified the committee’s authority. The ordinance will be considered by the County Board during its meeting next month.
Among its items, the proposed ordinance states that the Finance and Budget Committee will consult with County Administrator Kathryn Schauf “regarding procedures, format and priorities in the preparation of the budget.”
The Finance and Budget Committee will evaluate the mitigation plan of any department projected to have annual losses of 5% or more of that department’s tax levy revenue.
The ordinance proposes that all county departments submit their annual budgets to the Finance and Budget Committee and Schauf by Aug. 15. After the submissions, public meetings will occur to discuss every department’s budget in greater detail with the Finance and Budget Committee, county administrator, that department’s director and that department’s oversight committee. (For example, the Highway Committee oversees the Highway Department).
The ordinance was developed by Eau Claire County attorney Timothy Sullivan and Stella Pagonis, who is a county supervisor, budget task force member and chair of the Finance and Budget Committee. The ordinance was unanimously approved by the seven task force members present. Two members were absent.
During the meeting, Pagonis said she aimed to develop an ordinance that is “consistent with state statute and provides guidelines that have been lacking currently in the county code.”
Currently, there is no official role in the county code for the Finance and Budget Committee in the annual budget process other than overseeing the county treasurer, county clerk and finance department.
The task force no longer exists after Tuesday’s meeting, since its mission was to “define the role, authority and responsibilities of the Finance and Budget Committee with emphasis on the budget process.”
The task force met twice after its creation. It was formed last month by the Administration Committee after the County Board referred an ordinance proposal that would have amended county code related to the annual county budget, specifically regarding the role of the Finance and Budget Committee in preparing the budget.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Sep. 15.