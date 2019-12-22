Doing something he couldn't do in his snow-free hometown of Milwaukee, 13-year-old Jack Hanks builds a snowman Sunday in the front yard of his grandparents' home at the intersection of Lee Street and Badger Avenue. Weather conditions this week may not be ideal for the snowman, as temperatures are expected to be above normal. According to AccuWeather, highs should range from 40 degrees Thursday to 34 Friday, and lows from 33 on Christmas Day to 22 Friday. As far as precipitation, drizzle is possible Christmas Day, and a touch of rain is expected Thursday morning. For weather details, see Page 8B.